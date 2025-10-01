October 1, 2025 - Attorney General Miyares Files Amicus Brief Defending Loudoun Students’ Constitutional Rights

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Files Amicus Brief Defending Loudoun Students’ Constitutional Rights

RICHMOND, Va. — Attorney General Jason Miyares today filed an amicus brief in federal court supporting two Loudoun County students who were suspended after expressing discomfort when a female student, who identifies as male, entered the boys’ locker room and filmed them. The two boys, who are Christian, were suspended while a student of another religion who engaged in the same alleged conduct was not suspended.

The brief argues that the students’ suspensions amount to unlawful retaliation and viewpoint discrimination in violation of the First Amendment, as well as religious discrimination under the Fourteenth Amendment. The brief asks the Court to prohibit Loudoun County Public Schools from enforcing the suspensions while the lawsuit is pending.

“Loudoun County Public Schools suspended two teenage boys for expressing discomfort and concern when a teenage girl filmed them inside the boys’ locker room,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “The safety, dignity, and privacy of every student in Virginia should be non-negotiable. Loudoun County Public Schools’ weaponization of Title IX is shameful.”

Earlier this year, the Office of the Attorney General investigated the matter and referred its findings to the U.S. Department of Education, which reaffirmed that Loudoun County Public Schools and the Loudoun County School Board violated Title IX and unlawfully retaliated against the students. Regardless, Loudoun County Public Schools has moved forward with the suspensions—even suspending one of the students for a day before a federal court stepped in to grant a temporary restraining order.

Read the filing here.

