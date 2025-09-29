SoftPak Financial Systems CEO to Deliver Keynote ‘AI Revolution in Investment Management’ at RIA Edge Los Angeles 2025

Naaz Scheik CEO SoftPak FInancial Systems

Naaz Scheik, CEO of SoftPak shares how RIAs can embed AI into portfolio, compliance, and client service at RIA Edge LA 2025.

AI is no longer emerging — it’s a transformative force. At SoftPak, we help RIAs harness it to improve outcomes, streamline operations, and deliver personalization at scale.” — Naaz Scheik

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SoftPak Financial Systems, a leading provider of custom software solutions for the wealth management industry, announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Naaz Scheik, will deliver a keynote address at RIA Edge Los Angeles 2025, taking place on October 8, 2025, at The Ritz-Carlton, Marina Del Rey, California. SoftPak will also be exhibiting at Table #16 during the event.The keynote, titled “AI Revolution in Investment Management, will explore the next phase of AI in wealth management — not chatbots or gimmicks, but deeply embedded, enterprise-safe artificial intelligence tools powering portfolio decisions, compliance, and personalization at scale. Drawing from SoftPak’s own innovations, he’ll share practical insight, tips on what to avoid and an invaluable checklist for firms looking to adopt AI at the core.“Artificial intelligence is no longer just an emerging technology, it’s a transformative driver of efficiency, personalization, and growth for advisors,” said Naaz Scheik, CEO of SoftPak Financial Systems. “At SoftPak, we are committed to helping RIAs harness AI to deliver stronger outcomes, streamline operations, and remain competitive in an evolving marketplace.”RIA Edge Los Angeles 2025, hosted by Informa Connect, is one of the industry’s premier gatherings for RIA leaders. The event will focus on strategies for business growth, practice management, and technology adoption, with AI as a central theme in this year’s program. Attendees will gain actionable insights into how advanced technologies can be effectively integrated into advisory practices.At Table #16, SoftPak will showcase its flagship URebal platform, demonstrating how automation is helping advisors achieve greater efficiency, scalability, and precision in portfolio rebalancing. The team will also share insights into the future roadmap, including how AI-driven capabilities could further enhance advisor workflows.For more information about SoftPak Financial Systems and its wealth management solutions, please visit www.softpak.com About SoftPak Financial SystemsFor more than 30 years, SoftPak Financial Systems has been a trusted partner to some of the world’s largest investment firms and RIAs. The company delivers powerful fintech solutions for portfolio rebalancing, performance analytics, trading automation, and wealth management. SoftPak’s innovative technology enables global financial institutions to drive growth, ensure compliance, and enhance client satisfaction.

