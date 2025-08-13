Softpak Financial Systems Ranks on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Naaz Scheik CEO and Founder SoftPak FInancial Systems

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 103%, This Marks Softpak’s First Time on the List

“Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 list for the first time is a proud moment for our entire team and a reflection of the trust our clients place in us.” — Naaz Scheik, CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Softpak Financial System is No. 3,645 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.“Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 list for the first time is a proud moment for our entire team and a reflection of the trust our clients place in us,” said Naaz Scheik , CEO of Softpak Financial Systems . “For more than three decades, we’ve partnered with financial institutions to deliver technology that meets the highest standards of accuracy, efficiency, and innovation. This recognition underscores our commitment to helping clients thrive in a rapidly changing industry.”This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 “Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.Over the past three decades, Softpak Financial Systems has built a reputation for delivering sophisticated portfolio management and rebalancing technology to some of the most demanding names in finance. Its solutions, including the flagship UREBAL and UREBAL Hub platforms, help RIAs, TAMPs, and institutional firms automate complex workflows, improve tax efficiency, and stay ahead of regulatory requirements. From powering large-scale personalization strategies to enabling seamless system integrations, Softpak’s expertise has driven measurable results for clients navigating an increasingly fast-moving investment landscape. The company’s 103% three-year revenue growth reflects both its deep industry partnerships and its commitment to building technology that helps clients thrive—no matter how the market changes.MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

