ClickUp Wins 2025 Brandon Hall Excellence Award in Talent Forecasting for Strategic Use of PeopleInsight by HireRoad

ClickUp and PeopleInsight by HireRoad have been honored with a Bronze award in the 2025 Excellence Awards.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClickUp , the first Converged AI Workspace, has been honored with a Bronze award in the 2025 Excellence Awards presented by The Brandon Hall Group™, in the Talent Forecasting category. The innovative company received this recognition specifically for its strategic implementation of the PeopleInsight by HireRoad people analytics platform.ClickUp, known as “the everything app” for AI and workplace productivity, was on a journey toward integrated talent data, driven by a clear gap. They lacked a reliable and configurable tool for recruiting analytics. Recognizing the need to become a more data-driven organization with greater visibility into recruiting performance, ClickUp expanded its partnership with PeopleInsight. The team had already been using PeopleInsight for several years to analyze HR data, streamline reporting, and uncover workforce insights—proving its value as a strategic partner.To strengthen its talent strategy, ClickUp began leveraging PeopleInsight to include data from Greenhouse, its Applicant Tracking System (ATS). This integration gave both HR and TA teams access to real-time, trusted insights in one centralized location. Branded, audience-specific dashboards made it easy to communicate performance, align with business goals, and support cross-functional planning.By analyzing specific data points within PeopleInsight, ClickUp is now able to forecast how long it will take to fill upcoming roles, identify where candidates tend to get stuck, and proactively address inefficiencies in the hiring funnel. This has allowed for more accurate capacity planning, more consistent timelines for hiring managers, and a better overall candidate experience.“Thanks to PeopleInsight, we’ve been able to take a deeper dive into our talent forecasting and better understand the time it takes to move candidates through the hiring process,” said ClickUp Director of Recruiting Jamie Salas. “We’re now a more agile organization when it comes to hiring, with a greater sense of key analytics related to our recruiters, their performance, and how they’re leveraged to support our staffing needs. We’re proud that our efforts have been recognized by The Brandon Hall Group.”Entries in the Brandon Hall Excellence Awards were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on the following criteria:– Alignment with their business need and environment– Program design, functionality, and delivery– Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation, and creativity– Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits“The 2025 Excellence Award recipients represent the pinnacle of achievement in human capital management. What sets this year's winners apart is their bold embrace of emerging technologies and their commitment to creating meaningful employee experiences that drive tangible business results,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke. “These organizations have demonstrated that when you invest in your people with purpose and innovation, the impact resonates throughout the entire enterprise, creating sustainable competitive advantages in today's dynamic business landscape."Winners will be honored at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference, February 9-12, 2026, at the Hilton West Palm Beach in Florida.About ClickUpClickUp is the world’s first Converged AI Workspace, bringing together all work apps, data, and workflows. ClickUp eliminates all forms of work sprawl to provide 100% context and a single place for humans and agents to work, together. Trusted by more than 20 million users worldwide, ClickUp is on a mission to maximize human productivity. Learn more at https://clickup.com About PeopleInsight by HireRoadPeopleInsight by HireRoad is a leading global provider of HR solutions spanning recruitment, onboarding, learning, and analytics software. Its best-in-class people analytics solution unifies disparate HR datasets to provide businesses with actionable insights within a record five days. Our mission is to help our customers maximize the impact of their HR technology through a deeper understanding and optimization of their most significant investment—their people. PeopleInsight empowers HR teams through AI-generated insights, customized support from our team of experts, and a transparent, cost-effective approach to meet companies where they are in their people data journey. Learn more at https://peopleinsight.com

