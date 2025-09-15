Kyle & Co Adds Heavy Hitters, Takes Aim at Analyst Ivory Towers

Kyle & Co. Team

We’re not just expanding the team—we’re raising the bar on what credible, practitioner-led insight looks like in this market.” — Kyle Lagunas, Founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The HR Tech world doesn’t need another glossy “state of” report. Or another analyst in an ivory tower telling leaders what they already know. That’s why Kyle Lagunas started Kyle & Co : to cut through the noise and do research that actually matters.And the party just got bigger. Brandice Payne joins as Head of Strategic Marketing & Initiatives, Emily Wares steps in as Head of Solutions Consulting & Advisory, and rounding out the crew is Lydia Wu, as Kyle & Co’s Adjunct Analyst — bringing her signature mix of candor, curiosity, and big-picture HR tech chops.Together, they form the founding crew of a different kind of research and advisory firm, one that believes research should have a pulse and adoption should actually…you know…happen.“The goal has never been to churn out content for the sake of it,” said Kyle. “We’re building a collective that gives leaders clarity when the noise gets overwhelming and turns research into usable infrastructure for transformation. We’re not just expanding the team—we’re raising the bar on what credible, practitioner-led insight looks like in this market.”Brandice Payne — Head of Strategic Marketing & InitiativesAsk anyone who’s worked with Brandice: they don’t just market, they make people care. With a decade in HR tech spanning SmartRecruiters, Gem, and Lesbians Who Tech, they’ve launched products, scaled communities with tens of thousands of practitioners, and built customer programs that turned users into advocates. Their work has influenced multi-million-dollar pipelines, produced events with thousands of attendees, and created forums where CHROs and CEOs shaped the future of work. Brandice is known for bringing data to life through storytelling that moves beyond the numbers, giving practitioners and leaders the insight they need to act.Emily Wares — Head of Consulting & Client DeliveryEmily has spent her career making transformation real for some of the world’s largest enterprises. Across 20 companies averaging 30,000 employees and 6,500 hires a year, she’s designed solutions that cut hiring cycles by 30 days, saved clients an average of $3 million annually, and drove 89% adoption of the technology strategies she architected. From helping JLL align a 200+ TA team around scalable automation, to helping Zoom slash time-to-interview from 55 days to 4, to guiding Workday through operational redesign that delivered $9 million in savings over three years, Emily has proven she knows the difference between theory and adoption.Lydia Wu — Adjunct AnalystLydia has seen just about every corner of HR and HR tech, consulting with Accenture and Deloitte, leading innovation at Panasonic, and building solutions from the ground up. With experience spanning 800+ solution demos, 60+ system implementations, and a $40M HR tech purchasing portfolio, she’s the definition of an HR Swiss Army knife. She also founded Oops, Did I Think That Out Loud?, a platform dedicated to the kind of candid HR+tech conversations the industry craves.Together with Kyle, Brandice, Emily, and Lydia are building a firm that doesn’t just advise leaders but rolls up its sleeves alongside them. Early client wins already include projects with global enterprises navigating AI adoption, HR system consolidation, and workforce transformation.“Working with Kyle has always been a strategic accelerator. He brings a rare mix of intellect, pragmatism, and clarity that helps you cut through noise and move faster toward better decisions. Every engagement brings fresh perspective and immediate value. If you’re considering Kyle & Co., do it—you won’t find a more insightful or enjoyable partner to help you navigate the ever changing question: 'what’s next'.” said Jen Neumann, Director Analyst Relations at Workday.Kyle isn’t hiding behind reports—he’s on the road this fall, tackling the toughest questions in HR tech from the main stage:HR Tech Conference — Las Vegas, NV | September 16-18, 2025Don’t miss the BFF Party, iykyk.RecFest USA — Nashville, TN | October 15-16, 2025Less Stuff, More Solutions: The Future of Hiring Starts with AI InterviewersUnleash World — Paris, France | October 20-22, 2025From Demand to Design: What Clients Want from AI and HR Tech Now ... and NextBecause if you’re going to challenge the status quo, you might as well do it on two continents.

