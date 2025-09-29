COMMISSIONER MILLER CELEBRATES TEXAS WINE MONTH

Texans are encouraged to “come on over” this October to celebrate Texas wines during Texas Wine Month

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is calling on Texans to raise a glass and toast the hardworking men and women who make Texas among the nation’s leading wine grape producers. October kicks off Texas Wine Month and the second annual international “Come Over October” campaign, marking the perfect time to enjoy world-class Texas wines with family and friends.

“Texas wine is as bold and welcoming as the Lone Star State itself,” Commissioner Miller said. “Whether you’re grilling steaks at a tailgate, gathering for a Sunday supper, or just sitting on the porch after a long day, Texas wine is the perfect way to celebrate our state’s $24 billion wine industry and the men and women who make it possible.”

Supported by the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Uncork Texas Wines program, the Texas Wine and Grape Growers Association, Texas Hill Country Wineries, Texas Wine Growers, Texas Fine Wine, and North Texas Wine Country, the campaign invites Texans to “Come On Over Y’all” and experience the best wines Texas has to offer.

From the North Texas Wine Country Fall Wine Trail in the Dallas Metroplex to the Texas Wine Growers Winemaker Dinner in San Marcos and the Texas Fine Wine Annual Dinner in Driftwood, October is packed with opportunities to sip, savor, and celebrate. Texans can explore wine trails, attend winemaker dinners, and experience hands-on wine camps throughout the month.

“Texas hospitality is second to none, and so are Texas wines,” Commissioner Miller added. “Texas wine is ideal for when you invite friends and neighbors over and raise a toast to the farmers, growers, and winemakers who make Texas wine some of the best in the world.”

In addition to visiting Texas wineries across the state, there are several industry events and opportunities to enjoy wines from multiple wineries for Texas Wine Month and Come Over October:

For a full list of events and other ways to enjoy and celebrate Texas wine, visit UncorkTexasWines.com.