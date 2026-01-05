Commissioner Miller Warns Texas as China Mystery Seed Package Deliveries Continue

AUSTIN — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) today urged Texans to remain vigilant as unsolicited packages containing unidentified seeds continue to arrive at their doorsteps. Since February 2025, TDA has collected seed deliveries at 109 locations across the Lone Star State, totaling 1,101 packs of unsolicited seeds. While small in appearance, these packages represent a serious and ongoing threat to the nation’s agricultural biosecurity.

“At a glance, this might seem like a small problem, but this is serious business,” said Commissioner Miller. “The possible introduction of an invasive species to the state via these seeds poses real risks to Texas families and the agriculture industry. We need everyone to report these packages when they arrive so the contents may be gathered and disposed of properly.”

TDA first became aware of the issue in early February when a resident in Clute, Texas, received an unsolicited package sent from China, containing unidentified seeds and an unknown liquid. In response, TDA immediately warned Texans to exercise extreme caution if they receive packages of unknown origin.

Since that report, it has been discovered that the mystery seed resurgence was not limited to Texas. Similar examples surfaced across the country in 2025, including reports from the Ohio Department of Agriculture, the New Mexico Department of Agriculture, and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. The last unsolicited seed package collection in Texas was conducted on December 29, 2025.

These echo similar nationwide incidents first observed in 2020 and underscore the continued risk posed by unsolicited foreign seed shipments, including brushing scams. A brushing scam occurs when sellers send unsolicited, low-value items to random people, who then post fake verified reviews to boost online sales. Due to the risk of introducing an invasive species or other concerns, these mystery seeds could pose a significant threat to agriculture and agricultural producers.

The Texas Department of Agriculture is working closely with federal partners to collect, test, and safely dispose of all unsolicited seed packages. These efforts are critical to protecting Texas farms, ranches, gardens, and natural ecosystems from invasive species and agricultural pests.

“Whether it’s part of an ongoing scam or something more sinister, we are determined to protect Texans,” said Commissioner Miller. “Unsolicited seeds coming into our country are a risk to American agriculture, our environment, and public safety. Texas isn’t going to take chances when it comes to protecting our people and our food supply.”

If you receive an unsolicited package, do not open its contents; instead, keep them sealed in their original packaging and contact the Texas Department of Agriculture immediately at 1-(800) TELL-TDA for guidance and safe collection.

###