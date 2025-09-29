Shake to Elevate Expands Flavor-Forward Lineup with Two New Salt Free Dry Rubs

Shake to Elevate Logo Shake to Elevate - All 5 Flavors!

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shake to Elevate , the family-founded company dedicated to clean-ingredient seasonings, today announced the launch of two bold new flavors: Smokey Sunrise Dry Rub and Red Rebellion Dry Rub. These additions expand the brand's mission to deliver incredible taste without compromise, providing home cooks with a versatile and delicious no salt seasoning option to elevate everyday meals and barbecue classics Two Distinct, Bold Flavor ProfilesThe team created new blends that cater to various culinary needs, each with a unique profile. Smokey Sunrise Dry Rub offers a deep, smoky flavor perfect for adding a rich, wood-fired taste to pork, chicken, and even roasted vegetables , thanks to a blend of rich ingredients with no fillers. Experience a mixture of garlic, smoked premium paprika, black pepper, chipotle, onion, brown sugar, and other spices. For those seeking a more fiery experience, Red Rebellion Dry Rub delivers a complex and savory heat, specifically designed to bring a bold kick to beef, tofu, and chili with ghost pepper, chili peppers, cayenne, and chipotle.A Commitment to Clean IngredientsIn line with the Shake to Elevate philosophy, both new rubs feature high-quality, clean ingredients you can trust. The launch directly challenges the industry standard of using excessive salt and sugar to create flavor. Reducing sodium intake is a crucial factor in maintaining cardiovascular health, as reports indicate that approximately 90% of Americans consume excessive amounts of sodium.By focusing on a sophisticated blend of spices without fillers, these products empower health-conscious cooks to create deeply flavorful dishes. These complete flavor profiles are free from chemical additives and preservatives. This approach ensures that every meal is an opportunity for flavor without compromise.AvailabilityThe Smokey Sunrise and Red Rebellion dry rubs are now available for purchase directly from the company’s website, expanding the options for cooks seeking a premium no salt seasoning.About Shake to Elevate: Shake to Elevate is a family-founded company dedicated to crafting delicious, clean-ingredient seasonings. Our goal was to develop dry rubs that are both healthy and flavorful, chemical-free options for health-conscious cooks and grill masters everywhere. We believe in flavor without compromise.

