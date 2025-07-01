Pet Dental USA Scottsdale Elevates Pet Dental Care with Advanced 3-D X-ray Technology

Pet Dental USA - Logo

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pet Dental USA Scottsdale today announced the introduction of innovative 3-D X-ray (tomosynthesis) technology, significantly enhancing its ability to diagnose and treat dental and oral health conditions in dogs and cats. This advanced imaging provides a more comprehensive and detailed view of a pet’s oral structures compared to traditional 2-D X-rays.The new "3-D X-ray" system offers numerous benefits for pets and their owners. "Traditional x-rays are in two dimensions, so updating to 3-D technology means we will be getting more images and information for the doctor to make diagnoses and assessments," explained Dr. Jennifer Redmon, DVM, Founder and Owner of Pet Dental USA. This technology allows for the earlier detection of hidden issues that might otherwise go unnoticed.Key advantages of the 3-D X-ray technology include:Comprehensive Imaging: It takes less time to get detailed 3-D images of the pet’s entire head, including not just focused views of the teeth, but also the jaws, nasal cavity, sinuses, middle ear, and even their neck.Improved Diagnostics: The increased information enables veterinarians to identify small lesions and make more informed treatment choices more easily.Potentially Reduced Anesthesia Time: The efficiency of the imaging process can contribute to shorter anesthesia times for pets.Pet Dental USA is committed to continually improving the quality of diagnostics and care provided to its patients. "This new technology seems like such a great fit for the high-quality dentistry we offer at our clinics," stated Dr. Redmon. "I just love our new Adaptix 3-D X-ray units! It provides so much valuable information, so quickly, to improve the level of dental/oral assessments and treatments I can provide to my patients."Pet owners interested in learning more or scheduling a Free Dental Exam to see if this procedure is right for their pet can visit Pet Dental USA.com and select the Scottsdale clinic or their nearest location to request an appointment About Pet Dental USA:Pet Dental USA was founded in 2014 by Dr. Jennifer Redmon with the goal of providing affordable, quality dental and wellness care for dogs and cats everywhere. Dr. Redmon believes that dental care is extremely important to the overall health of the pet, aiming to remove pain and infection and prevent further damage. Pet Dental USA is dedicated to educating pet owners on the importance of routine dental care, helping pets live longer, happier lives.

