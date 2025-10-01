25 Years of Dancing for Diabetes: Celebrating a Milestone at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts November 1

Join us at the 25th Annual Dancing for Diabetes! Join us for a night of entertainment and hope at the 25th Annual Dancing for Diabetes

Celebrate 25 years of dance, hope, and impact as Touched by Type 1’s signature showcase raises awareness and funds for the type 1 diabetes community.

These classes give kids the opportunity to be surrounded by others who know exactly what they are living with … It makes them feel like ‘everyone else’ for once.” — Kelly Simbolick, Director of Operations.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Touched by Type 1 will celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Dancing for Diabetes with a spectacular performance on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts – Steinmetz Hall.Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects more than 1.9 million Americans, including nearly 300,000 children. Each year, about 64,000 people in the U.S. are newly diagnosed. With no cure, managing T1D requires constant, around-the-clock care — acting as one’s own pancreas through insulin injections or pumps, blood sugar checks, and hundreds of daily medical decisions. The physical, mental, and emotional toll is immense, and without proper diagnosis and management, T1D can lead to severe complications and even death.Now in its 25th year, Dancing for Diabetes brings together hundreds of dancers and thousands of supporters for an unforgettable evening of artistry and impact. Since its founding, the event has become a signature Central Florida performance, raising awareness of T1D while fueling programs and resources that provide direct, practical support to those living with the disease throughout and beyond Central Florida.“This 25th anniversary is not just a performance — it’s a tribute to every child, teen, and adult living with type 1 diabetes, whether they are thriving or simply trying to make it through each day,” said Elizabeth Forrest, Founder & President of Touched by Type 1. “Dancing for Diabetes is a breathtaking night of entertainment, but its real legacy is the hope it brings and the year-round, no-cost programs that ensure no one has to face type 1 diabetes alone.”Event Details- What: 25th Anniversary Dancing for Diabetes- When: Saturday, November 1, 2025 (Showtime: 7 p.m.; Doors: 5:30 p.m.)- Where: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts – Steinmetz Hall (Orlando, FL)Tickets: Available beginning September 27 at www.drphillipscenter.org Media Opportunities: Photo/video of dress rehearsal and live performance; interviews with Elizabeth Forrest, featured dancers, families, and medical advisors available upon request25 Years of ImpactAll proceeds from Dancing for Diabetes benefit Touched by Type 1, a nonprofit dedicated to elevating awareness, raising funds to find a cure, and inspiring those with type 1 diabetes to thrive. Programming is provided at no cost and includes:- Type 1 at School: Training and tools for educators supporting students with T1D.- D-Box: Starter kits for newly diagnosed individuals; offered in both English and Spanish.- Annual Conference: A one-day event featuring sessions led by medical experts for kids, teens, adults, caregivers, and siblings; offered in both English and Spanish.- Community Connections: Gatherings that build knowledge, support, and community.- Kids & Teens Dance Program: Weekly classes for youth with T1D.“Art has the power to break down barriers and open hearts,” added Forrest. “For 25 years, this show has proven that dance can be more than movement on a stage — it can be a source of strength, comfort, and hope. Whether someone is thriving with type 1 diabetes or struggling to find their way, Dancing for Diabetes is a reminder that they are not alone and that a supportive community is here for them.”

