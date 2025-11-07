Beyond the Diagnosis — A Groundbreaking Documentary Shines a Light on the Realities of Life with Type 1 Diabetes

Official image for “Beyond the Diagnosis,” featuring a symbolic moment of a blood sugar test — representing the daily realities of life with type 1 diabetes. “Beyond the Diagnosis” Director Rebecca Hodges with Executive Producer and protagonist Elizabeth Forrest during filming. On set of “Beyond the Diagnosis,” a camera preview monitor shows Executive Producer and protagonist Elizabeth Forrest smiling and speaking as she flips through a scrapbook. The film, directed by Rebecca Hodges, explores life and leadership beyond type 1 diabetes.

Touched by Type 1 and Hodges Film partner to bring authentic T1D stories to the big screen.

We’re honored to bring these stories to light in a way that feels honest, artful, and deeply human.” — Rebecca Hodges, Director

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the heart of Touched by Type 1 , a powerful new film is on the horizon. Beyond the Diagnosis , a documentary produced by Hodges Film in association with Touched by Type 1, follows the lives of real people living with type 1 diabetes (T1D), weaving their daily realities, triumphs, and struggles into a cinematic narrative that challenges misconceptions and amplifies unheard voices.Unlike other portrayals, Beyond the Diagnosis is told from inside the T1D community — not about it from the outside. The film seeks to transform how the world understands T1D by spotlighting authentic stories of struggle, resilience, courage, and hope.“This project is deeply personal,” said Elizabeth Forrest, Executive Producer and Founder of Touched by Type 1. “I was diagnosed at age 10, and I know firsthand how misunderstood this disease can be. Beyond the Diagnosis is our way of showing the world what life with T1D truly looks like — beyond the statistics, beyond the stereotypes.”A Visionary Creative TeamThe film is being produced and directed by Rebecca Hodges, founder of Hodges Film — an award-winning filmmaker renowned for emotionally powerful storytelling. Her decade-long partnership with Touched by Type 1 reflects a shared commitment to advocacy through art. Hodges brings deep expertise and accolades, including a Crystal Reel Award for Directing and multiple Gold Telly Awards spanning a variety of projects and clientele.The documentary’s executive producer, Elizabeth Forrest, Founder and Executive Director of Touched by Type 1, is also the protagonist of the film. Diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at just 10 years old, Forrest has dedicated her life to raising awareness and supporting the T1D community through education, events, and advocacy. Her personal journey and leadership are central to the film’s vision and impact.Cinematography is led by Boyd Hobbs, an ASC Student Heritage Award and Gold Clio recipient known for his dynamic visual storytelling. Hobbs has worked on acclaimed projects such as HBO’s Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis and major campaigns for Subaru and Everlane. His artistry will help bring the intimate, human stories of the T1D community to life on screen.A Call to ActionSupport for Beyond the Diagnosis goes beyond film production — it’s an investment in awareness, education, and research that brings us closer to a cure.Contributions help:- Raise public awareness and challenge misconceptions- Provide vital education to communities nationwide- Fuel groundbreaking research to advance treatment and hope“There is no greater return on investment than the opportunity to change lives and inspire hope for a better future,” said Rebecca Hodges, Director. “We’re honored to bring these stories to light in a way that feels honest, artful, and deeply human.”Join the MovementAs part of the Touched by Type 1 community, supporters will have a front-row seat to behind-the-scenes updates, sneak previews, and opportunities to help bring Beyond the Diagnosis to the big screen.To learn more, support the film, or follow its journey, visit www.beyondthediagnosisfilm.com About Touched by Type 1Touched by Type 1 is a nationally recognized nonprofit organization based in Orlando, Florida, dedicated to supporting those impacted by type 1 diabetes through educational programs, community events, and advocacy initiatives. Founded by Elizabeth Forrest after her own T1D diagnosis, Touched by Type 1 empowers thousands each year with free resources and inspiring programs, including the beloved Dancing for Diabetes event.About Hodges FilmHodges Film, founded by award-winning filmmaker Rebecca Hodges, specializes in documentary and commercial work that amplifies underrepresented voices and drives social impact. With more than a decade of experience and numerous industry accolades, Hodges Film brings authentic storytelling to audiences worldwide.Hodges has led productions of all scales, from editing the acclaimed six-part documentary series How I Created a Cult (BBC Select) to producing, directing, and editing award-winning shorts such as Strands of Strength: A Cancer Survivor’s Transformation and Hannah’s Story. Her 35mm film Loves Me Not earned multiple honors, including the prestigious William A. Fraker, ASC, BSC Heritage Award and the Crystal Reel Award for directing.

Beyond the Diagnosis Teaser

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.