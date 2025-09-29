Africatown Food Tours Recently Launched in Southwest Philadelphia, Adding Flavorful Layers of Depth to City’s Expanding Culinary Scene

PHILADELPHIA, September 25, 2025 – The African Cultural Alliance of North America (ACANA) debuted Africatown Food Tours in Southwest Philadelphia this summer. This newest sensory experience highlights the international flavors of Woodland Avenue while providing another opportunity for visitors and locals alike to immerse themselves in the city’s unrelenting passion for diversity and deliciousness.

Africatown Food Tours – developed in collaboration with WeVenture Philadelphia and supported by Visit Philadelphia – will add a layer of nuanced depth to the city’s ever-expanding culinary scene by exploring the independently owned restaurants representing West African, Jamaican, Southern American and Italian cuisines. Visitors will meet rising chefs and business owners, wander into neighborhood shops and learn about the history and future of this culturally rich corridor during two hour guided walking tours.

Africatown – spanning from South 47th Street and Baltimore Avenue to South 74th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard – is a bustling, thriving, emerging neighborhood in Southwest Philadelphia that positively reflects the eclectic diaspora that first migrated to the area. According to the Pew Charitable Trusts, the Philadelphia metro area is home to more than 120,000 African and Caribbean immigrants. The area has been called a “beacon of cultural pride” due to its vibrant restaurant scene, expanding mural arts program, and ongoing commitment to growing small businesses.

Africatown Food Tours kicked off on June 25 along Woodland Avenue, with confirmed stops at Simply Good Food (5741 Woodland Avenue), Jam-Rock (6155 Woodland Avenue), Oteri’s Italian Bakery (6323 Woodland Avenue) and African Small Pot (6133 Woodland Avenue).

Patrons can reserve personal group tours for up to 12 people, available Wednesdays through Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. These tours will cost $295 plus $30 per person for food. WeVenture also offers weekly public “join-in” tours, allowing guests to jump in with an open tour group. These tours are available every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and tickets are $56 per person. For more information, visit https://philaafricatown.org/

Guided tasting tours have long been a favorite itinerary item for food aficionados in America’s Most Walkable City, almost always highlighted by a necessary stop at Reading Terminal Market and nearby Chinatown. Philadelphia’s thriving restaurant scene has enjoyed a banner year in 2025, too, thanks to multiple James Beard Award nominations and the arrival of the Michelin Guide.

There are plenty of ways to celebrate the city’s vibrant culinary kudos. Here’s a look at some of the Philadelphia region’s other top food experiences:

Local Food Tours

City Food Tours – Local food experts lead a series of tasty encounters while sharing the inside scoop on how foods are made and the quirky stories behind their creation. Visitors can expect to go on culinary crawls with specific themes: Flavors of Philly, Highlights of East Passyunk, Sips of Fishtown, Historic Old City, Reading Terminal Market and Chinatown. They also offer a self-guided tour, downloadable for $16. (800) 656-0713, cityfoodtours.com

Philly Food Adventures – Food writer and blogger Jamie Shanker welcomes groups of four to 20 for her 2.5-hour jaunts around Chinatown. The tour begins under the neighborhood’s iconic Friendship Gate and offers insights on the city’s diverse Asian population before moving eaters to five spots (plus markets) for dumplings, noodles and under-the-radar street fare. (267) 587-6225, phillyfoodadventures.com

Philly’s Chinatown Tour and Dim Sum Tasting – A Chinatown and dumpling expert (who also leads dumpling-making workshops) takes visitors to lesser-known neighborhood spots, such as an herbal medicine shop, fried ice cream shop, and a Chinese bakery and bubble teahouse. The three-hour experience includes lunch at a traditional dim sum restaurant. Groups meet at the Friendship Gate. 10th & Arch Streets, (215) 352-4324, fivespicephilly.com, dumplingacademy.com

Secret Food Tour – This three-hour “urban gastronomy tour” introduces visitors to innovative twists on the iconic Philadelphia soft pretzel, Malaysian specialties, and buzzworthy vendors inside the famed Reading Terminal Market, as well as a secret dessert inspired by the Pennsylvania Dutch: secretfoodtours.com.

StrEATS of Philly Food Tours – Chef Jacquie Kelly curates a sweeping food tour of well-known eateries and under-the-radar gems, focusing on Philadelphia’s rich flavors and deep history. She offers four public tours: Inside the Italian Market: Tasting Journey, The Signature Philly Food Tour, Authentic Italian Market: After Dark and World Culinary Experience (limited). Additionally, you can book private tours and team outings: streatsofphillyfoodtours.com.

Tiny Table Tours — Committed to celebrating the communities that make Philadelphia a vibrant place to live and eat, Tiny Table Tours highlights independent businesses in forgotten corridors. Their “Beyond the Italian Market” experience spends three hours exploring hidden treasures including a 120-year-old bakery serving up some of the best cannoli in town: tinytabletours.com.

Culinary Experiences

Reading Terminal Market – The motherland for the buy-local movement in Philadelphia offers free, vendor-centric local cooking demonstrations every second and fourth Saturday in its educational cooking space. Every Wednesday and Saturday, a local food writer shares stories of the market and its iconic foods during 75-minute Taste of Philly Food Tours (advance tickets required). Tasting Thursdays are held from noon to 1 p.m. weekly. 11th & Arch Streets, (215) 922-2317, readingterminalmarket.org

Dining in the Dark – Looking to literally shock your senses? This new gastronomical experience slaps blindfolds on ambitious diners, then serves up a three-course meal in the dark, totally devoid of sight. Dinners last approximately 90 minutes: dininginthedarkexperience.com.

American Vegan Society – The American Vegan Society sponsors a 76-minute walking tour of Old City where visitors learn about Philadelphia’s role in shaping the vegetarian and vegan movements. Historical figures like Benjamin Lay, Sylvester Graham, Alfoncie Austin, the Grimke Sisters and Benjamin Franklin are profiled. No food is served: americanvegan.org.

Homemade by Bruno – Local food expert and content creator Janine Bruno hosts pasta-making classes out of her South Philly row-home, getting people’s hands in the dough and passing down Old World traditions from Italy. She offers private events, gluten-free classes and tastings, and hosts trips to Europe: homemadebybruno.com.

