Nationwide Payment Systems Unveils NPSONE ClickBillR: Smarter Way to Invoice

Why not using ClickBillR can cost you money NPSONE ClickBillR Reduce processing costs, complexity with NPSONE

Newest addition to NPSONE helps businesses save time, reduce errors, and get paid faster

Every day you wait to get paid costs you money. In today’s fast-paced business environment, cash flow is king.” — Allen Kopelman

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Payment Systems today announced the launch of NPSONE ClickBillR, an invoicing solution designed to help businesses work smarter, not harder. This newest addition to the NPSONE product family consolidates invoicing, payment processing, and reporting, the company stated, adding that the all-in-one solution can help companies save time, reduce errors, accelerate cash flow and deliver a seamless experience for their customers.

“Every day you wait to get paid costs you money,” Kopelman said. “In today’s fast-paced business environment, cash flow is king.”

After working with thousands of small and midsize business owners for over two decades, NPS co-founders Allen Kopelman and David Burney noticed that businesses typically deal with multiple vendors for invoicing, payments, and bookkeeping, which can add time, costs, and complexity to accepting payments. NPSONE ClickBillR solves for these issues, they explained, by combining everything into a single platform at an entry-level price point.

How NPSONE - ClickBillR works

NPSONE ClickBillR is a full-featured, automated accounts receivable solution that allows businesses to:

• Send invoices by email or text with instant payment links.

• Accept payments via credit card, debit card, or ACH bank transfer.

• Use QR codes for contactless payments.

• Create recurring payment schedules or installment plans.

• Offer social selling with a no-code checkout link.

• Sync seamlessly with QuickBooks Online to keep books accurate without extra data entry.

NPSONE ClickBillR pays 85% of all invoices and payment links the same day and benefits all types of businesses, Kopelman noted, from service and professional contractors to B2B sellers, subscription service providers, and more.

Faster, synchronized payments

Kopelman also mentioned that NPSONE ClickBillR can automate formerly manual tasks like invoicing and payment reminders, by providing customers with single-click links to branded payment portals via email and text messaging. These options can be customized by adding late fees, installment plan billing and automatic overdue reminders, he added.

Rather than pay multiple vendors for invoicing, payment processing, and QuickBooks integration, businesses can consolidate tools into a single, branded system with their logos and colors. The customizable system also supports dual pricing, surcharge programs and additional service, convenience, and technology fees.

Features and benefits

In addition to helping businesses lower fees and get paid faster, NPSONE ClickBillR personalizes the customer experience by presenting invoices, portals, payment pages, and messaging with a company’s logo and branding.

NPSONE ClickBillR users and their teams can use the platform to send invoices without needing full QuickBooks, saving businesses money on extra licenses.

NPS disclosed that NPSONE ClickBillR customers will soon be able to integrate the invoicing solution with NPSONE POS, a proprietary POS solution on the company’s near-term roadmap. The combined solutions will offer a range of integrated payment tools, including the following capabilities:

• Virtual Terminal for manual entries.

• Social Selling tools for Facebook, Instagram, and more.

• Card-on-File / ACH-on-File options.

• Customer onboarding link for easy sign-up.

• Merchant dashboard & analytics.

• Video training library.

• Live support from one vendor.

• Mobile and in-person payment devices, coming soon.

Kopelman noted that the NPSONE terminal family will include mobile and in-person payment devices, which are soon to be released. “With NPSONE ClickBillR,” he said, “businesses get a merchant account, ACH processor, payment gateway and QuickBooks integration in a single platform, which gets them paid faster and more affordably.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.