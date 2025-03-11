The Green Sheet renews Street Smarts columnist Allen Kopelman

Allen Kopelman's Street Smarts Column insightful, engaging and full of takeaways Eric interviews Eric Bostic, Owner, EBA Payments.com

Kopelman to pen Street Smarts column for second consecutive year

We have enjoyed the concise, honest and entertaining ways Allen has shared his experiences and knowledge in this column.” — Kate Gillespie

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Green Sheet recently announced that Allen Kopelman – serial entrepreneur, co-founder and CEO of Nationwide Payment Systems Inc., and host of B2B Vault: The Biz to Biz podcast – will continue as author of its Street SmartsSM column for another year.

"We have enjoyed the concise, honest and entertaining ways Allen has shared his experiences and knowledge in this column," said Kate Gillespie, CEO and president of The Green Sheet Inc. "He is right in the thick of payments, reporting on industry changes, and sharing how those changes are affecting ISOs and merchant level salespeople, as well as pointing to steps they can take to remain viable in the current, highly competitive environment."

"It’s been a blast helming Street Smarts, and I appreciate the opportunity to continue exploring issues and trends with the MLS and ISO community," Kopelman said.

Laura McHale Holland, The Green Sheet's editor in chief, said that in addition to penning engaging, spot-on articles for readers, Allen is terrific at providing arresting advice by phone, podcast or video conference that gets right to the heart of issues others might dance around but not address head-on. "We feel his advice is invaluable, and we look forward to what he has in store for the next year," she said.

"As I ring in my 25th year in payments," Kopelman added, "there's no better place to celebrate our collective progress, contributions, and innovations, than here, with all my industry friends and colleagues, in The Green Sheet’s Street Smarts column."

To see Allen Kopelman's published Street Smarts columns, please visit www.greensheet.com/search.php?node=bylineDetail&byline=Allen+Kopelman .

The Green Sheet Street Smarts Edition of B2B Vault w/ James Huber

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.