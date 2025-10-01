BARRON WITHERSPOON, SR. NAMED RECIPIENT OF THE PRESTIGIOUS MEN OF HONOR | A SALUTE TO AFRICAN AMERICAN MEN AWARD

Barron is an excellent example of what this honor represents.” — Claudia Abercrumbie, President & CEO, The Abercrumbie Group

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barron Witherspoon, Sr. , the CEO/Founder of The Black Exec, LLC, a respected business leader, best-selling author, and motivational speaker, has been named a recipient of “ Men of Honor | A Salute to African American Men ,” an annual celebration recognizing extraordinary African American men who have made significant contributions to their professions and communities. Organized by The Abercrumbie Group, this year’s event will be held on Saturday, November 22nd at the Turfway Park Event Center (7500 Turfway Road, Florence, KY). Tickets can be purchased here Established in 2010, Men of Honor shines a spotlight on individuals who have not only excelled in their chosen fields but have also given back to uplift and inspire others. Each year, five honorees are selected from across industries such as business, sports, and healthcare. The celebration underscores the resilience, excellence, and leadership of African American men who have achieved against adversity and continue to open doors for the next generation.“Barron is an excellent example of what this honor represents,” says Claudia Abercrumbie, President & CEO, The Abercrumbie Group. “He was a successful senior executive at Procter & Gamble and with his company, The Black Exec, started in his retirement, demonstrates his commitment to supporting rising Black leaders, which is especially needed during these challenging times. We are proud to celebrate his accomplishments and the positive influence he continues to have.”This year's honorees also include Clifford Bailey, Rance Duke, Evans Nwankwo and Dr. H. James Williams. “I am extremely honored to be among such an exemplary group of Black men” says Witherspoon. “We stand together in our efforts to help build a society where people of goodwill use their God-given time, talent and treasure in service to that society and to the success of its people.”As part of the recognition, honorees receive a grant to donate to a nonprofit organization that benefits African American men, further extending their impact beyond personal achievements. Witherspoon’s selection was Cincinnati-based Forever Kings, Inc. ( https://foreverkingsinc.org/ ).About Barron Witherspoon, Sr.Barron Witherspoon, Sr. is the author of The Black Exec and The Fallacy of Affinity. His opinion pieces on leadership and belonging have appeared in FORTUNE, The Hill and The Griot. Witherspoon is an in-demand speaker with appearances at TedX, UBS, Strada Education Foundation and Hedrick & Struggles; he is a signed speaker with the South Florida Speakers Bureau ( https://www.southfloridaspeakers.com/team/barron-witherspoon ). Witherspoon was named among the “Top 50 Multi-Cultural Leaders” and the “Top 100 Most Influential African Americans in Business” by the National Diversity Council in 2021. Savoy Magazine included him in their “Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America” list in 2020. Follow Witherspoon on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/barron-witherspoon-sr/ About The Black Exec, LLC.Barron Witherspoon, Sr is the CEO/Founder of The Black Exec, LLC. Witherspoon, a leadership expert, motivational speaker and best-selling author, started The Black Exec after his retirement from a successful, 35-year career at Procter & Gamble. The Black Exec’s goal is to offer a reasoned voice, constructive solutions and unfiltered opinions while acting as a positive influence on topics of current interest to diverse audiences.# # #Tags: #BarronWitherspoon, #TheBlackExecLLC, #TheBlackExec, #TheAbercrumbieGroup, #Men of Honor

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.