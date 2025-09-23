LEADERSHIP EXPERT BARRON WITHERSPOON LAUNCHES THE STUDENT AMBASSADOR YOUNG LEADERS PROGRAM

Barron Witherspoon, Sr. - CEO/Founder, The Black Exec, LLC

Goal is to Empower Students and Emerging Leaders in a Challenging Environment

COCOA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leadership expert, Barron Witherspoon, Sr. , a former senior executive at Procter & Gamble, today announced a new initiative, the Student Ambassador Young Leaders Program (SAYL), under the umbrella of his company, The Black Exec, LLC. SAYL’s purpose is to empower students and emerging leaders of color as they transition from the classroom to the workplace and from early professional roles into positions of leadership.“We are experiencing a challenging environment, where the gains of Black and Brown people are being tested, diminished and, in some instances, entirely eliminated,” notes Witherspoon. “I want this program to be a resource that equips young people with fit-for-use tools, confidence and guidance that enables them to succeed, and empowers them to lead.”SAYL’s structure will feature three distinct yet interlocking components: mentorship, skills-building, and tailored resources, which combine to help close opportunity gaps, accelerate career readiness, and cultivate the next generation of inclusive, confident changemakers.SAYL’s cohort will receive reading materials to enrich their knowledge base and participate in monthly meetings centered around leadership themes featuring subject matter experts as guest speakers. SAYL will provide participants with opportunities for networking and expanding their own professional circles as well as personalized one-on-one meetings with Witherspoon to address their specific needs. At the end of six months, they will receive a certificate of completion and a personal letter of recommendation from Witherspoon.The first cohort includes Albany State University student Kristina T. Brown and Bakary Darboe , a recent Syracuse University graduate.“I am so excited to be part of this program,” says Brown. “I first met Mr. Witherspoon at one of his speaking engagements and then read his book, The Black Exec. It was inspirational, to say the least. To be part of SAYL is an unexpected opportunity that I will take full advantage of.”Darboe echoes Brown’s enthusiasm. “Making the shift from student to professional can be daunting, but this program will enable me to advance my career in a stronger manner thanks to Mr. Witherspoon and his support.”Witherspoon notes, “My role is to be here for Kristina and Bakary and to provide them with what they need to succeed.” He continues: “As SAYL matures, we look to expand the number of participants, supporters and programming. In the meantime, I am excited to engage with Kristina and Bakary to see what we can do and achieve together. This is a great first step.”About The Black Exec, LLC.Barron Witherspoon, Sr. is the CEO/Founder of The Black Exec, LLC. Witherspoon, a leadership expert, motivational speaker and best-selling author, started The Black Exec after his retirement from a successful, 35-year career at Procter & Gamble. The Black Exec’s goal is to offer a reasoned voice, constructive solutions, and unfiltered opinions while acting as a positive influence on topics of current interest to diverse audiences. Follow Witherspoon on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/barron-witherspoon-sr/

