HomeWAV Wins 2025 Stratus Award for Cloud Innovation
Telecommunications company recognized for creating scalable, secure solutions to support correctional facilities and communities
The Stratus Awards were judged by more than 500 technology leaders who provided over 60,000 words of thoughtful, private feedback to nominees. HomeWAV was honored as a top Product of the Year for Software as a Service (SaaS), recognizing the company’s leadership in applying cloud technologies to deliver scalable, secure, and transformative communication solutions for correctional facilities and the communities they serve.
Celebrating Cloud Innovation
“We are honored to receive this recognition from the Business Intelligence Group,” said Andrew Lewis, director of product management at HomeWAV. “This award validates our team’s commitment to delivering meaningful, cloud-first solutions that drive results for our facility partners and communities.”
As a pioneer in correctional technology, HomeWAV continues to advance its product and service offerings by leveraging the scalability and reliability of the cloud. Through its Software as a Service (SaaS) model, HomeWAV delivers secure, seamless solutions that enhance operational efficiency for facilities while improving accessibility for visitors. From real-time communication tools to administrative management features, the company’s cloud-first approach ensures continuous innovation and adaptability in a rapidly evolving industry. This recognition affirms HomeWAV’s role as a trusted technology partner committed to driving progress in the correctional industry.
“Cloud computing is reshaping every corner of the business landscape, and this year’s winners represent the best of what’s possible,” said Russ Fordyce, chief recognition officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “From enabling smarter infrastructure to unlocking the power of AI, the organizations we’re celebrating today are defining the future of the cloud. Congratulations to HomeWAV and all of our 2025 winners.”
To learn more about the 2025 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing and see the full list of winners, visit https://www.bintelligence.com/awards/stratus-award-for-cloud-computing.
About HomeWAV
Founded in 2011, HomeWAV LLC has remained the industry leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication and technology solutions to correctional facilities across the country. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, our all-in-one patented platform is the first of its kind to satisfy the growing demands in the correctional industry. Through our organizational pillars of Integrity, Innovation, and Impact, we are disrupting the industry standard by leading with fairness and developing transformative technology while keeping facilities safe and communities connected. For more information, visit HomeWAV at www.homewav.com and on LinkedIn and Facebook.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives with real-world experience. The organization's proprietary scoring system measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards companies whose achievements are significant and measurable.
###
Eliana Starbird
Business Intelligence Group
+1 909-529-2737
contact@bintelligence.com
Amanda Jasper
HomeWAV
+1 636-212-1859
a.jasper@homewav.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.