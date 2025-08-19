HomeWAV Announces Strategic Partnership with Edovo to Expand Educational, Vocational, Self-Improvement Opportunities
Delivering transformative learning tools at no cost to correctional facilities or incarcerated individuals
We believe access to education is key to rehabilitation and reentry success, and we’re proud to expand these resources across every HomeWAV tablet.”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HomeWAV, the leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication solutions, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Edovo, the leading provider of transformational educational solutions for incarcerated individuals across the nation. This partnership marks a significant milestone in HomeWAV’s commitment to enhancing access to education and rehabilitation within correctional facilities.
— HomeWAV CEO Morteza Sahebkar
Through this strategic partnership, Edovo’s platform is now available on all HomeWAV tablets, delivering transformative learning tools at no cost to facilities or incarcerated individuals. Edovo’s life-changing platform offers a comprehensive suite of educational, vocational, and rehabilitative programming tailored to meet the unique needs of incarcerated individuals. By leveraging technology and evidence-based practices, Edovo empowers individuals to acquire essential skills, pursue academic goals, and prepare for successful reintegration into society.
“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Edovo, a leader in correctional education and rehabilitation solutions,” said HomeWAV CEO Morteza Sahebkar. “This collaboration marks a major step forward in HomeWAV’s commitment to providing meaningful opportunities for incarcerated individuals. We believe access to education is key to rehabilitation and reentry success, and we’re proud to expand these resources across every HomeWAV tablet.”
HomeWAV’s continued investment in meaningful technology brings added value through its new partnership with Edovo, providing over 35,000 hours of free content from more than 300 industry-leading educational providers, including academic instruction, job training, life skills, mental health support, basic literacy, and faith-based learning. As HomeWAV expands into new territories, this offering helps strengthen communities by supporting safer facilities, equitable access to rehabilitative resources, and successful reentry.
The rollout also includes powerful digital tools that allow facility staff to monitor learner engagement, track course completion, and measure individual progress over time. These insights enable data-driven decisions about programming and help support reentry planning by identifying skills gained and an individual’s readiness for transition.
Edovo’s mission aligns with HomeWAV’s dedication to innovation, equity, and successful outcomes within the corrections system. Together, the two companies aim to empower incarcerated individuals with the tools they need to prepare for life beyond incarceration.
About Edovo
Edovo is the leading nonprofit provider of digital education and rehabilitation tools for incarcerated individuals. Driven by the goal of making high-quality learning accessible in correctional facilities nationwide, Edovo reaches over one million learners across the U.S. and offers over 35,000 hours of educational, vocational and rehabilitative programming. By equipping individuals with the tools for personal growth and successful reentry, Edovo supports transformation both during and beyond incarceration. For more information, visit Edovo at www.edovo.org and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.
About HomeWAV
Founded in 2011, HomeWAV LLC has remained the industry leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication and technology solutions to correctional facilities across the country. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, our all-in-one patented platform is the first of its kind to satisfy the growing demands in the correctional industry. Through our organizational pillars of Integrity, Innovation, and Impact, we are disrupting the industry standard by leading with fairness and developing transformative technology while keeping facilities safe and communities connected. For more information, visit HomeWAV at www.homewav.com and on LinkedIn and Facebook.
