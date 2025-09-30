Fidesic AP to Release Second Issue of Fido Magazine

FIdo Magazine: The Migration Issue

“The Migration Issue” of Fido Magazine will be available exclusively in print at Community Summit NA 2025 in Orlando this October.

With AI tools rapidly evolving, we are in an era of major disruption and hopefully this edition of Fido Magazine provides real value to folks out there trying to find their best path...” — Carl Robinette

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fidesic, a leading provider of accounts payable software, announces the release of the second issue of Fido Magazine, available exclusively at Dynamics Community Summit NA 2025 in Orlando. Following the success of the inaugural issue, this print magazine will first be available in person and will feature thought leadership and engaging content for Microsoft Dynamics ERP users and vendors.

Building on the positive reception of the first issue, the second edition will be a themed issue titled "The Migration Issue," focusing specifically on Microsoft Dynamics GP to D365 Business Central migration. As organizations approach the support cutoff for GP, this topic becomes increasingly urgent for the Dynamics Community. The issue will showcase cover interviews with migration specialists and feature articles from prominent Microsoft Partners who provide practical tips and strategic guidance for users actively considering or planning this critical transition, delivering content that conference attendees will find both actionable and entertaining.

"The response to our inaugural print issue was incredible and we knew we had to keep this going," said Kevin Pritchard, Fidesic VP of Product and Growth and publisher of Fido Magazine. "In a world increasingly dominated by digital content, there's something genuinely satisfying about holding actual paper-based pages filled with insights from the sharp minds who make our Dynamics community what it is."

The Fall 2025 issue of Fido Magazine will feature contributions from established voices in the Dynamics Community, along with the popular Fun and Games section containing puzzles, comics and trivia that conference attendees enjoyed in the first edition. The magazine remains complimentary and will be exclusively available in person at Summit NA 2025 to start, and will be available in digital format after the conference at Fidesic.com. Visit Booth #1545 to get a copy.

“Coming from a newspaper and magazine background, this project is a labor of love for me,” said Carl Robinette, Fidesic Marketing Manager and Editor of Fido Magazine. “It is personally rewarding to be able to provide content for content’s sake in an ecosystem of SEO, Generative Engine Optimization and other competitive marketing content. With AI tools rapidly evolving, we are in an era of major disruption and hopefully this edition of Fido Magazine provides real value to folks out there trying to find their best path through this uncertain landscape.”

Fidesic specializes in partnering with implementation consultants and independent software vendors to extend the accounts payable functionality for Microsoft Dynamics GP and D365 Business Central. It is through these strong partnerships that Fido Magazine has been made possible. The Fidesic team sends their sincere thanks to all of those people and organizations who contributed. Learn more regarding Fidesic’s GP and BC integration points at the links below.

About Fidesic

Fidesic is people who care and software that helps. Fidesic exists to make your accounts payable process better inside Microsoft Dynamics GP and D365 Business Central by focusing on seamless integration and friction-free implementations. Automation tools include the best Invoice Data Capture and Processing, Approval Routing Automation, Payments Simplification and Vendor Management.

