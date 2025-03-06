Fidesic Releases App Update with New Look

Make Payables Awesome!

Fidesic’s new user interface style offers a friendlier experience with sleeker design.

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest release of the Fidesic accounts payable automation offers a much sharper looking app with improved user experience, Fidesic announced today.

“In my biased opinion, we already had one of the best looking accounts payable apps in the Microsoft Dynamics ISV channel, but we can always do better,” said Kevin Pritchard, Fidesic’s VP of Product and Growth. “The latest updates are part of our commitment to continually improving user experience. Our team did a great job and Fidesic now looks the best it’s ever looked.”

Sometimes called the “Aesthetic-Usability Effect,” studies have shown that a visually pleasing user experience can improve usability (Source). The hope is that the latest feature improvements combined with the new look of the app will help users get more done with less effort, said Fidesic.

Fidesic is AP automation for the future of Microsoft Dynamics GP and D365 Business Central. Seamless integration with BC and GP is at the core of Fidesic's offering. Learn more about the integration points for each of these ERP systems at the links below.

Microsoft Dynamics GP Invoice Processing

D365 Business Central Invoice Processing

