Bixby International and Crown Plastics Partner to Launch BixShield™ Board Sport Top Sheet Films

Bixby International & Crown Plastics are announcing BixShield™, a new line of advanced top sheet films for the ski, snowboard, wakeboard, and kitesurf markets.

The geographic reach, the relationships, and the industry expertise that Crown has made it a perfect fit to be the customer-facing partner for our BixShield™ board sports products...” — Dennis Lauzon, Chief Revenue Officer at Bixby International

NEWBURYPORT, MA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bixby International , a leader in custom thermoplastic extrusion solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Crown Plastics to launch and globally distribute BixShield™, a new line of advanced top sheet films for the ski, snowboard, wakeboard, and kitesurf markets.Through this collaboration, Crown Plastics will serve as the exclusive worldwide distributor of BixShield™ products, bringing their extensive industry relationships and decades of experience in board sports to the forefront. This partnership is designed to merge Bixby’s deep polymer expertise and advanced processing capabilities with Crown’s longstanding presence in the board sports market.Bixby has developed BixShield™ using high-performance nylon and polyester materials, engineered specifically for the unique durability, flexibility, and visual appeal required in board sport top sheet applications. The top sheet films are the first step to deliver a portfolio of products that will drive unique innovation and differentiation for the board sports market.“The geographic reach, the relationships, and the industry expertise that Crown has made it a perfect fit to be the customer-facing partner for our BixShield™ board sports products,” said Dennis Lauzon, Chief Revenue Officer at Bixby International. “This allows us to focus on developing high-performance solutions and building a technology pipeline that will drive both performance and sustainability in top sheet films for the ski and snowboard industries, while Crown can leverage their multi-decade knowledge and relationships in the industry and exceptional customer service and support.”This partnership marks an exciting step forward in advancing top sheet film technology and providing the global board sports market with innovative, high-performance material solutions.About Bixby InternationalBixby International is a renowned custom plastic extrusion company known worldwide for its innovative iterative approach to responsive thermoplastic extrusion product development. With a wealth of materials expertise, Bixby boasts one of the most extensive polymer and substrate selections in the industry. Specializing in providing practical solutions for complex plastic applications across various sectors, Bixby's seasoned team excels in designing, developing, scaling, and manufacturing custom plastic extrusion products to meet stringent commercial deadlines.About Crown PlasticsCrown Plastics is a leading manufacturer of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMW-PE) products, serving a diverse range of industries including board sports, material handling, automotive, and railroad. With decades of experience in precision film and sheet production, Crown has built a reputation for high-performance polymer solutions that excel in demanding environments. In the board sports industry, Crown is a trusted name, supplying top sheet and base materials to some of the world’s most respected ski, snowboard, wakeboard, and kitesurf brands. Known for their dedication to customer service, product consistency, and technical support, Crown Plastics delivers value through innovation and deep industry expertise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.