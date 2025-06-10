Holosonics Showcases Directional Sound Solutions at InfoComm 2025

Visit Booth 3614 at InfoComm 2025!

Leaders in directional audio technology, is pleased to announce its presence at InfoComm 2025, where they will demo the Audio Spotlight® directional speaker.

At InfoComm, we’re excited to show how Audio Spotlight provides a solution to one of the most common challenges in public environments: how to communicate clearly & privately without increasing noise.” — Dr. F. Joseph Pompei, Founder And President At Holosonics

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Focus Sound Where You Want It™Holosonics, the leader in directional audio technology, is pleased to announce its presence at InfoComm 2025, where the company will showcase its groundbreaking Audio Spotlight directional speakers . The Holosonics team will be on hand to demonstrate how their technology creates focused, ultra-narrow sound beams that deliver clear, isolated audio in public spaces without adding to ambient noise.Visitors to the Holosonics booth will experience firsthand how the Audio Spotlightsystem is transforming sound delivery in several key industries:• Museums and Galleries – Create immersive experiences by delivering exhibit-specific audio that doesn't disrupt nearby installations or the overall ambiance.• Retail and Self-Checkout – Deliver personalized audio cues, promotions, or instructions at kiosks and checkout stations while keeping the rest of the store quiet and welcoming.• Banking and Financial – Maintain privacy at teller windows and ATMs with targeted sound that supports confidential communication.• Control Rooms and Conference Spaces – Provide focused communication in high-demand and mission critical environments.• Hospitals and Healthcare – Enable private, non-intrusive audio in patient rooms and treatment areas, campus signage or at nursing stations.“Our directional speakers are changing how and where sound is delivered,” said Dr. F. Joseph Pompei, Founder and President at Holosonics. “At InfoComm, we’re excited to show how Audio Spotlighttechnology provides a precise and elegant solution to one of the most common challenges in public environments: how to communicate clearly and privately without increasing background noise.”With a variety of standard models and customizable configurations, Holosonics offers the flexibility to fulfill both large- and small-scale orders with exceptional speed, ensuring rapid turnaround and quick installation across industries. Their streamlined production process and fulfillment procedures support deployment, helping clients achieve faster speed to market.InfoComm 2025 attendees are invited to visit the Holosonics Booth 3614 for a live demonstration and to explore how directional sound can support their specific application, whether it's guiding a museum visitor, helping a customer at checkout, or ensuring a private banking transaction.To preschedule a one-on-one demonstration, please contact us by phone at 339-245-0700 or email to make arrangements.

