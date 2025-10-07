Apex Group partners with Wealthbrix to power independent, next-gen wealth management from DIFC

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apex Group Ltd. (“Apex Group”), the leading global financial services provider, announces its appointment as asset service provider for Wealthbrix Capital Partners Limited’s (“Wealthbrix”) upcoming DIFC domiciled fund vehicle. This partnership highlights Apex Group’s continued expansion in the Middle East and reinforces its role as the partner of choice for innovative wealth and asset managers operating in a highly regulated jurisdiction.Wealthbrix, a recently launched independent and an expert wealth management firm, is headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). Founded by senior banking veterans with more than 150 years of collective experience and track record managing over $30bn USD in AUM, Wealthbrix is purpose-built to serve globally mobile clients through an independent, client-first, and a portfolio-led model spanning private wealth, asset management and corporate finance.Targeting the fast-growing mid-tier millionaire (MTM) segment – individuals with $5m–30m USD in investable assets – as well as ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) with over USD 30m, Wealthbrix addresses a combined opportunity representing nearly $55tn in global wealth. Both segments are growing faster than the broader HNWI population, with many clients being self-made, entrepreneurial, and globally mobile – and with the UAE and wider Middle East among the fastest-growing hubs.Wealthbrix aims to launch funds and discretionary portfolio mandates in its first year of operations, with a goal to reach $7bn USD AUM within five years. This ambition underpins the need for institutional-class partners with strong infrastructure and proven governace – a role Apex is uniquely positioned to fulfil.Apex Group will deliver a comprehensive suite of fund administration and transfer agent solutions, powered by industry-leading platforms Paxus, Tocan, and Apex Connect. With a presence in DIFC since 2006 as the first regulated asset service provider, Apex Group offers clients a single source solutions model, combining global scale with local service delivery and deep regional expertise.Christiane El Habre, Regional director, Middle East at Apex Group, said:“We are proud to partner with Wealthbrix as they establish their presence in one of the world’s most dynamic financial centers. DIFC is a hub for innovation in wealth management, and this mandate underscores our ability to deliver trusted, technology-enabled fund administration and custody solutions to support ambitious, next-generation managers.”Commenting on the partnership, Rajesh Khanna, Chief Executive Officer of Wealthbrix Capital Partners Limited, said:“Wealthbrix was established to serve the new generation of wealth creators – from mid-tier millionaires to ultra-high-net-worth individuals – with a model that is independent, transparent, and anchored in institutional discipline. Guided by the D33 vision, our focus is on enriching and expanding Dubai’s financial ecosystem. This would entail providing clients with greater access to bespoke portfolios, expert advice, diverse financial products and rigorous governance. Partnering with Apex Group gives us the global platform and regional expertise to deliver on this promise as we scale our business from DIFC.”-ends-Notes to editorsAbout Apex GroupApex Group is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while supporting the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the industry through its investment in innovation and talent.Today, Apex Group sets the pace in fund and asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals.Apex Group leads the industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support. These services are tailored to each client and are delivered both at the Group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.The Apex Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, is the Group’s passionate commitment to empower sustainable change.About Wealthbrix Capital Partners LimitedWealthbrix Capital Partners is a trusted, independent wealth management firm established with a clear purpose: to offer a more holistic and refreshed approach to how wealth is structured, preserved, and grown. Guided by a client-first philosophy, Wealthbrix sets new standards in innovation and agility - combining institutional discipline with deep regional and global expertise.Founded by seasoned bankers who have helped shape some of the region’s most respected institutions, Wealthbrix brings together over 150 years of collective leadership experience and a track record managing more than USD30 bn in AUM from Middle Eastern, Asian, and European clients. Headquartered in DIFC and regulated by the DFSA, Wealthbrix is set to reach a team strength of nearly 30 professionals by December 2025, combining deep GCC insight with global structuring and investment expertise - delivering clarity and conviction at every stage of a client’s wealth journey.Wealthbrix’s core ethos is rooted in building lasting legacies - brick by brick - through highly personalised, transparent and independent advice.For more information, please visit www.wealthbrix.co NewsroomLakshmi Woodings | Head of CSR | Apex GroupLakshmi.Woodings@apexgroup.com | +44 20 3961 1430

