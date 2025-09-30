O’Neil Digital Solutions Appoints Anthony Cordani as Director of Business Development, Financial Services

Anthony Cordani, Director of Business Development

O’Neil Digital Solutions (O’Neil) announced that Anthony Cordani has joined the company as Director of Business Development for its Financial Services practice.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- O’Neil Digital Solutions (O’Neil), a leader in secure, data-driven customer communications, today announced that Anthony Cordani has joined the company as Director of Business Development for its Financial Services practice.Cordani brings more than two decades of financial technology sales leadership, most recently at Broadridge, where he managed strategic relationships with top-ten financial institutions representing more than $100 million in annual revenue. He has a long track record of helping banks, wealth managers, and asset managers modernize client communications, operations, and reporting across communications, data & analytics, compliance, and investment operations platforms.“Anthony has built trusted, long-standing relationships at the very top of financial services,” said Steve Kipp, Director of Sales, Financial Services at O’Neil. “He knows how to align complex buying teams, uncover measurable business value, and deliver at enterprise scale. That combination fits squarely with how O’Neil serves regulated institutions with secure, omnichannel communications and the ONEsuite platform.”Across his career, Cordani has delivered outcomes that matter to large financial institutions, including:• Launching a tax reporting solution that generated more than $5 million in new revenue for his firm while helping clients capture millions in dividend reclaims.• Selling a revenue and expense management platform to a global asset manager after identifying millions in incorrect charges and automating end-to-end invoicing.• Orchestrating one of the five largest portfolio/order management system wins by coordinating 15 stakeholder groups to replace 20-year-old technology, improve client reporting, and reduce operating costs.“I’m excited to join O’Neil because the mission is straightforward: help leading institutions communicate clearly, securely, and at scale,” said Cordani. “ODS pairs deep regulatory expertise with a modern CCM + CX platform. That’s exactly what large banks and investment firms need to strengthen client trust, streamline operations, and grow.”Cordani will focus on expanding O’Neil’s presence with national banks, broker-dealers, wealth and retirement providers, and insurers—helping clients consolidate vendors, reduce costs, and deliver compliant communications across print, email, SMS, microsites, and secure portals—all orchestrated through ONEsuite

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.