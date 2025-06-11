O’Neil Digital Solutions Welcomes Tiffany Dollar-Simmons, Dir. of Business Development, Banking & Credit Union Services

Tiffany Dollar-Simmons

O’Neil Digital Solutions announces the hiring of Tiffany Dollar-Simmons as Director of Business Development for its Banking & Credit Union Services division.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- O’Neil Digital Solutions (ODS), a leader in highly personalized, data-driven customer communications, proudly announces the hiring of Tiffany Dollar-Simmons as Director of Business Development for its Banking & Credit Union Services division.Tiffany brings more than 20 years of proven sales success across the financial services and marketing sectors, with deep expertise in output solutions, customer communications management (CCM), and account strategy. In her most recent role at FIS, she specialized in Output Solutions and Account Management, working closely with large financial institutions, community banks, and credit unions nationwide. Her results-driven approach and customer-first mindset helped generate more than $75M in pipeline opportunities and over $35M in new sales."We are thrilled to welcome Tiffany to the O’Neil team," said Steve Kipp, Sales Manager, Financial Services at ODS. "Her strong background in banking and credit union services, paired with her track record of success in relationship-driven business development, make her an exceptional fit for our expanding financial services practice. Tiffany’s leadership will be key as we continue to deliver transformative communication strategies and solutions that enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency for our clients.”Tiffany’s appointment underscores O’Neil’s continued investment in serving the evolving needs of the banking and credit union industries. With a focus on leveraging data, technology, and deep industry expertise, O’Neil empowers financial institutions to deliver secure, compliant, and impactful communications across all channels.“I’m honored to join O’Neil Digital Solutions and excited to contribute to the next phase of innovation in banking communications,” said Tiffany Dollar-Simmons. “Helping financial institutions deepen trust, enhance member experiences, and stay ahead of the curve is a passion of mine—and I look forward to doing just that with the incredible team at ODS.”Tiffany holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Globe University / Minnesota School of Business and has completed extensive corporate training in consultative selling, negotiation, and public speaking.For more information about O’Neil Digital Solutions and its work in the banking and financial services sector, https://www.oneildigitalsolutions.com/financial-services/ About O’Neil Digital SolutionsO'Neil Digital Solutions is a premier provider of digital transformation and customer communication services. With over 60 years of commitment to innovative solutions, O'Neil stands at the forefront of technology and client management, continuing to offer scalable solutions that respond dynamically to client needs. This year alone, O'Neil is set to deliver over 5 billion digital document pages, enhancing customer interaction and digital transformation for its clients worldwide. O'Neil's ONEsuite CCM & CX platform has been recognized by industry analysts as a global leader, further solidifying O'Neil's position at the cutting edge of digital communications.

