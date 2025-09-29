ClassGaga Announces Fall 2025 Math Learning Grant Recipients, Expanding AI-Powered Support for Schools Nationwide

ClassGaga Fall 2025 Math Learning Program Grant Recipients

Schools nationwide awarded Fall 2025 grants to implement ClassGaga’s AI-powered math program

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClassGaga today announced the recipients of its Fall 2025 Math Learning Program Grants, supporting schools with cutting-edge AI technology to strengthen student achievement in mathematics. Selected through a highly competitive process, the grantees represent a diverse range of public, charter, and independent schools committed to advancing math learning outcomes.

This fall’s recipients include:

• Craig R-III School District (Craig, MO)

• School District of Thorp (Thorp, WI)

• Eureka Middle School (Eureka, MT)

• The Experiential School of Greensboro (Greensboro, NC)

• Choice Charter School (Union, IA)

• The Innovation School (Bismarck, ND)

• Discovery Academy (Edgewater, FL)

Through the grant, these schools will receive full access to the ClassGaga Math Learning Program, which includes:

• A comprehensive curriculum from Grade 1 through Algebra II, aligned with state and national standards.

• Insight360 dashboards, giving teachers and administrators real-time views of student progress and class performance.

• Coach Gaga AI Agent, which delivers instant teaching recommendations, pinpoints student skill gaps, and generates targeted instructional resources.

• Professional development to ensure smooth onboarding and sustained impact.

“The ClassGaga Math Learning Program is designed not only to boost student proficiency but also to empower teachers with the tools they need to make data-driven decisions in real time,” said Dr. Jeff Wang, Chief Learning Officer at ClassGaga. “We are excited to partner with these schools and support their efforts to build lasting confidence and mastery in mathematics.”

The announcement follows ClassGaga’s recent multi-school analysis, which highlighted both early strengths in elementary math and critical turning points in Grades 4 and 5. Building on these insights, the Fall 2025 grant schools will play a central role in demonstrating how an AI-powered platform can help schools sustain early math gains while addressing pivotal learning challenges in Grades 4 and 5.

Educators interested in future opportunities are encouraged to apply for upcoming 2026 Math Learning Program grants. Details on eligibility and application guidelines are available at classgaga.com.

About ClassGaga

ClassGaga empowers educators with a cutting-edge AI platform for personalized math instruction. By utilizing sophisticated data-driven insights, ClassGaga ensures curriculum alignment with state and national standards while precisely addressing each student's learning gaps. The platform delivers real-time analytics directly to teachers and administrators, streamlining instructional adjustments. Ultimately, ClassGaga drives measurable improvement in math proficiency, engagement, and student confidence, making it an essential tool for data-informed school improvement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.