ClassGaga Announces Spring and Summer 2025 Grant Recipients, Empowering Schools with AI-Powered Math Learning

Dr. Leroy McCloud Elementary School, Englewood, NJ Great Oaks Kathleen Sherry Charter School, New York, NY

Selected schools to receive ClassGaga’s AI-powered math learning program, teacher training, and implementation support to boost student outcomes.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClassGaga is proud to announce the recipients of its Spring and Summer 2025 Math Learning Grants. Selected for their demonstrated commitment to math education equity and innovation, these schools will receive comprehensive access to ClassGaga’s AI-powered math learning platform. The platform is designed to drive measurable gains in student achievement through personalized instruction and data-informed teaching practices.

The recipients of the Spring and Summer 2025 grants include:

• Englewood Public School District (Englewood, NJ)

• South Amboy School District (South Amboy, NJ)

• Esperanza Preparatory Magnet School (New York, NY)

• Great Oaks Kathleen Sherry Charter School (New York, NY)

• Pillars Preparatory Academy (South River, NJ)

• YMCA at The Piscataway Community Center (Piscataway, NJ)

Each of these schools demonstrated exceptional readiness to implement adaptive learning technology and targeted instruction, closing math learning gaps and building lasting math confidence.

Through this grant, participating schools will receive full access to ClassGaga’s AI learning system, which delivers tailored instruction based on real-time diagnostic insights. In addition to the student platform, educators will benefit from robust teacher tools, advanced analytics dashboards, and targeted training that supports seamless integration into their instructional routines. The grant also includes personalized onboarding, coaching, and implementation support to ensure a successful launch and sustained usage.

This all-inclusive support model enables schools to deploy high-impact, data-driven instruction aligned with their curricular goals. Past recipients have reported substantial improvements in student mastery, engagement, and instructional precision, demonstrating the transformative potential of personalized learning powered by AI.

"Our grants provide schools not just technology but a full suite of scaffolds to implement highly effective, personalized math instruction," said Dr. Jeff Wang, Chief Learning Officer at ClassGaga. "The impressive quality of applicants and the clear dedication to student success at these awarded schools reinforce the competitive and impactful nature of our grant program."

To learn more about ClassGaga's math learning solutions and future grant opportunities, visit www.classgaga.com. For detailed results and evidence of impact, download our latest research reports at classgaga.com/impact.

About ClassGaga

ClassGaga is dedicated to transforming math education through personalized, AI-driven learning experiences. By providing individualized instruction tailored to student needs, ClassGaga empowers educators and students to achieve unprecedented success in math proficiency.

