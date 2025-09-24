Digital Auxilius Joins SCRS 2025 as a Premier Plus Sponsor Supporting Site Connectivity

After years working alongside research teams, I’ve seen how the right digital tools can turn complex trials into a series of simple, manageable steps, and at DAX, that’s exactly what we build.” — said Muhammad Faaiz Hussain, CEO of Digital Auxilius

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Auxilius (DAX), a growth-focused digital partner headquartered in Southfield, MI, announces its presence as the Premium Plus sponsor at Global Site Solutions Summit™ hosted by the Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS), taking place 28th September 2025 – 01st October 2025, at Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek in Orlando, Florida. As the research community gathers to explore site sustainability, decentralized trial models, and patient engagement, DAX will also participate to help clinical research sites and sponsors accelerate growth and enhance outreach.

This year, DAX will showcase how digital tools can do more than support operations; they can actively accelerate site growth, optimize study marketing, and unlock sponsor-funded opportunities.

𝐒𝐂𝐑𝐒 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬

SCRS 2025’s agenda features engaging symposia and interactive workshops, including 𝐀𝐈 𝐈𝐧 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲: 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲’𝐬 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐭𝐞 & 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞” and “𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐕𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞,” where stakeholders and participants will share real-world insights into technology-enabled trials and collaborative patient care. Furthermore, breakout roundtables organized by therapeutic area will enable peers to exchange best practices on topics from oncology to neurodegenerative disorders, while plenary sessions on benchmarking site performance promise actionable data to inform strategic decision-making.

“At a time when clinical research is evolving at unprecedented speed, organizations need a partner who anticipates tomorrow’s challenges and delivers tomorrow’s solutions, today.” - 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦, 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐱𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐮𝐬.

With over 1,700 attendees, 200+ expert speakers, and 900 organizations expected, the Global Site Solutions Summit™ remains a cornerstone for meaningful dialogue and practical solutions in the clinical research space.

This year’s event will focus on bridging gaps between research sites, sponsors, and patients, by bringing real-world challenges to the table and exploring how the industry can move forward with greater clarity, trust, and impact.

𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐀𝐗 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐚𝐭 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐡 𝟗𝟎𝟏

This year at the Global Site Solution Summit, Digital Auxilius is focusing on helping sites and site networks through its branding, study marketing, and automation services. Meet the team at the event and learn how each of our services can help you create a robust brand identity, boost patient enrolment, and streamline operations with just the right partner.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐱𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐮𝐬

Digital Auxilius is a Michigan-based digital solutions company dedicated to helping clinical research organizations grow with purpose. Through tailored services in branding, study marketing, and AI automation, DAX equips research sites and sponsors with the tools they need to streamline recruitment, improve engagement, and close operational gaps. With a deep understanding of the clinical landscape, Digital Auxilius helps research teams cut through the noise, translating real needs into practical, digital solutions that move work forward.

