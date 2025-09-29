MDA Awarded $11 Million to Advance Innovative Irrigation Practices

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), in partnership with local and regional organizations, has been awarded $11.16 million through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to expand conservation practices on irrigated agricultural land across the state.

The funding, provided through the USDA’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP), will support a five-year project focused on improving irrigation efficiency, protecting groundwater resources, and promoting sustainable nitrogen management in 25 counties statewide. This year’s funding builds upon $3.5 million awarded to MDA for similar projects in 2021.

“This partnership with USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is invaluable to MDA’s mission to preserve and protect Minnesota’s water resources,” said Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen. “Irrigation is critical for many of our farmers, and this funding allows us to support producers with the tools and technology they need to conserve water and improve outcomes.”

“This project and these partners are a great example of what the Regional Conservation Partnership Program can accomplish,” said Keith Kloubec, NRCS Assistant State Conservationist for Programs. “The group's past success has already delivered measurable impacts, and we look forward to continuing this work to increase adoption of irrigation technologies that benefit both water quality and farm sustainability.”

Led by the MDA, the project will provide financial and technical assistance to agricultural producers using irrigation systems. Efforts will focus on:

Promoting precision irrigation technologies

Encouraging improved nitrogen management

Supporting optimized irrigation water management

Protecting groundwater quality and quantity

Expanding the adoption of conservation practices on existing irrigated farmland

Financial assistance for producers is expected to become available in late 2025. The program will be administered in collaboration with 26 Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs), covering the following counties: Anoka, Becker, Benton, Cass, Clay, Dakota, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Isanti, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Otter Tail, Pope, Sherburne, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Wadena, Washington, Wilkin, and Wright.

In addition to direct support for producers, the project also will:

Build technical expertise among SWCD, NRCS, and industry staff

Support training and peer learning across agencies and partners

Host field days and demonstration events showcasing irrigation technologies

This initiative brings together a broad coalition of partners, including (NRCS, local SWCDs, Central Lakes College Ag & Energy Center, AgCentric – Minnesota State, University of Minnesota, Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, state agencies, and irrigator associations and industry partners. Together, these organizations will help advance Minnesota’s leadership in water stewardship and agricultural innovation.

For more information on the Regional Conservation Partnership Program and this project, visit the RCPP website.

