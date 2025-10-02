Help Shape the Future of Sustainable Farming in Minnesota

St. Paul, MN: The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting applications for the Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Sustainable Agriculture Demonstration Grant. These grants support on-farm research and demonstrations that help farmers improve profitability and use resources more efficiently.

Projects must take place on Minnesota farms, and grantees are required to share their results with others through final reports published in the MDA’s annual Greenbook. The Greenbook highlights creative, farmer-led projects and provides practical technical information, including management tips and personal observations from participants.

Minnesota farmers, educational institutions, and nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply. Applicants must be Minnesota residents, with priority given to projects that are farmer-led. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2025.

The MDA anticipates awarding up to $350,000 through this program, Applicants may request up to $50,000 per project. The first $25,000 does not need to be matched. For requests between $25,000 and $50,000, applicants must provide a dollar-for-dollar match on the amount above $25,000.

Previous grantees have explored a wide range of sustainable practices including farm diversification; cover crops and crop rotation; non-chemical pest control; livestock grazing for invasive plant management; and more. Projects don’t need to be brand new but should be innovative to Minnesota or uncommon in the region where they’re proposed. You explore past projects online here.

Funding for the Sustainable Agriculture Demonstration Grant is made available through the MDA’s AGRI Program, which administers grants to farmers, agribusinesses, schools, and more throughout Minnesota to advance the state’s agricultural and renewable energy sectors.

