Cresa Arranges $3.25 million Sale of Commercial Co-op in Chelsea

We saw this as a great opportunity for our client to purchase a commercial co-op in Manhattan in a conveniently located area,” — Bert Rosenblatt, Managing Principal, Cresa.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cresa Managing Principal Bert Rosenblatt and Vice President Alex Gerome represented Clark Construction Corp. for the $3.25 million acquisition of a 6,096-square-foot commercial cooperative at 127 West 24th Street in Manhattan’s Chelsea submarket. The buyer is an award-winning general contracting and construction management firm, known for its work on luxury residential projects throughout Manhattan.“We saw this as a great opportunity for our client to purchase a commercial co-op in Manhattan in a conveniently located area,” says Rosenblatt. “Clark Construction is universally regarded for its respect for architecture and commitment to fine craftmanship.”Adds Clark Construction President Erhan Secilmis, “For me, this space represents a commitment to both our craft and our people. It will serve as a place where our team can collaborate, innovate, and continue to push the boundaries of what it means to build the extraordinary in Manhattan.”The seller, NY Landmark Construction, was represented by Michael Rudder and Justin Harris of Rudder Property Group. The buyer’s attorney was Rafael Raffaelli. The seller’s attorney was Steve Tanen, Starr Law Firm. Clark Construction Corp. will be relocating its headquarters from 99 University Place in early fall# # #About CresaCresa is the world's largest commercial real estate advisory firm that exclusively represents occupiers and specializes in the delivery of fully integrated real estate solutions. Delivered across every industry, its services include Consulting, Facilities Management, Global Portfolio Solutions, Investment Banking, Lease Administration, Location Strategy & Economic Development Incentives, Project Management, Transaction Management and Workplace Strategy. With over 1000 employees in more than 80 offices globally, Cresa partners with occupiers everywhere. For more information, visit www.cresa.com

