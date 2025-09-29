KFSHRC to Showcase Its Leadership in AI-Driven Healthcare at London Summit

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC), a leading healthcare and research institution in Saudi Arabia, will participate as a Platinum Sponsor in the 2nd Annual Future of Health Europe Summit and the inaugural AI in Health Summit, both co-located in London from September 30 to October 1, 2025. The gatherings will bring together policymakers, healthcare leaders, and innovators from around the world to explore the transformative role of artificial intelligence in healthcare.Representing KFSHRC, Dr. Björn Zoëga, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, will contribute to a fireside chat on “Democratizing Healthcare with AI Systems.” The discussion will examine strategies to accelerate AI adoption while ensuring equitable access and avoiding unintended disparities in care.In addition, Noor Shabib, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer at KFSHRC, will join a high-level panel on “Developing Resilient, Sustainable and Excellent Health Systems.” The panel will highlight approaches to overcoming systemic healthcare challenges, including budgetary pressures, demographic shifts, and workforce shortages, with AI as a central enabler of efficiency and resilience.KFSHRC’s participation underscores the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s leadership in advancing AI-driven innovation in medicine, aligned with the objectives of Vision 2030. By engaging with global peers in London, KFSHRC aims to share its expertise in digital transformation and contribute to shaping the future of AI in health worldwide.The AI in Health Summit, co-located with the Future of Health Europe, provides an important platform to address the opportunities and challenges of AI implementation, with a focus on optimizing outcomes, ensuring patient safety, and driving sustainable health-system improvements.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. It was included in the world's best 250 hospitals and in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.

