MDC reminds people to be BearWise about black bears

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – With fall here and as winter nears, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds people that Missouri’s estimated 1,000+ black bears are focused on fattening up and can spend up to 20 hours a day foraging for food. This can lead to conflicts between bears and people, pets, and property. MDC reminds Missourians to be BearWise.

MDC Furbearer Biologist Nate Bowersock said it is important that people remove or secure bear attractants from their property, such as bird feeders, trash, barbeque grills, pet food, and food waste.

“Black bears are super-focused on finding food in the fall,” said Bowersock. “The quest for calories keeps bears active and foraging up to 20 hours a day. When the eating is good, a bear can put on two to three pounds a day. By hibernation time, many bears will have added about four inches of fat and gained between 20% and 50% of their summer body weight.”

This annual feeding frenzy is called “hyperphagia” and is driven by bears’ ticking biological clocks counting down to hibernation, when most bears in colder climates retire for the winter and live off the fat they’re working so hard now to accumulate.

Keeping areas free of food attractants and letting bears find natural foods is in everyone’s best interest. “If you see a bear, let the animal be and enjoy the sighting, but be sure to not offer it any food,” he said.

Bowersock added that intentionally feeding bears can be dangerous because it makes them comfortable around people and can lead bears to cause significant damage to property while searching for food.

“When bears lose their fear of humans, they could approach people in search of food or may become defensive of the food sources they find near people, which could lead to conflict,” Bowersock said. “When this happens, the bear cannot be relocated and has to be destroyed. A fed bear is a dead bear.”

MDC offers the following tips to avoid attracting black bears to possible food sources:

Store garbage, recyclables, and compost inside secure buildings or in bear-proof containers.

Keep grills and smokers clean and store them inside.

Don’t leave pet food outside. Feed pets each meal and remove the empty containers.

Refrain from using birdfeeders in bear country from April through November. If in use, hang them at least 10 feet high and 4 feet away from any structure. Keep in mind that even if a bear cannot get to the birdseed, the scent could still attract it to the area.

Use electric fencing to keep bears away from beehives, chicken coops, vegetable gardens, orchards, and other potential food sources.

Keep campsites clean and store all food, toiletries and trash in a secure vehicle or strung high between two trees. Do not keep food or toiletries in a tent, and do not burn or bury garbage or food waste.

Black bears are generally a shy, non-aggressive species. Follow these tips when outdoors in bear country to avoid unwanted encounters:

Make noise, such as clapping, singing or talking loudly, while hiking to prevent surprising a bear.

Travel in a group if possible.

Keep dogs leashed.

Be aware of the surroundings. If there is evidence of a bear, such as tracks or scat, avoid the area.

Leave bears alone! Do not approach them, and make sure they have an escape route.

For more information on how to be BearWise and to report a bear sighting, visit mdc.mo.gov/bearwise.