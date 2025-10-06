Ambassador Enterprises Welcomes Back Janie Waldron as Chief Administrative Officer

Janie Waldron, Chief Administrative Officer

Executive with CEO and leadership experience across multiple industries returns to drive strategic growth and alignment across the Ambassador ecosystem.

Janie brings exceptional strategic insight, cultural leadership, and a proven track record of building high-performing teams and driving organizational growth that will strengthen our enterprise.” — Jeff Albert, CEO, Ambassador Enterprises

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ambassador Enterprises (AE), a Christ-centered enterprise investing for the glory of God and three returns—financial, cultural, and eternal—announced today that Janie Waldron will rejoin the organization in a newly created role as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). Waldron brings extensive C-suite leadership experience, including roles as CEO of the SOLV Products Division, President of Bomag Group, and Interim CEO at BookShout.Most recently, Waldron has been part of the executive team at SOLV Holdings since its founding in 2019, holding notable leadership responsibilities and significantly contributing to its growth. Her career spans over two decades of progressive leadership, beginning at Kohl’s, where she spent 11 years in roles of increasing responsibility, ultimately serving as District Market Manager. She previously held various HR, IT, Marketing, and consulting roles at AE for five years, gaining deep organizational knowledge.“We are thrilled to welcome Janie back to AE in this critical role,” said Jeff Albert, CEO of Ambassador Enterprises. “Janie brings exceptional strategic insight, cultural leadership, and a proven track record of building high-performing teams and driving organizational growth that will strengthen our enterprise. Her deep understanding of our mission and culture, combined with her extensive C-suite operational experience, makes her perfectly positioned to help us pursue lasting impact for better community.”In her new role as Chief Administrative Officer, Waldron will oversee key organizational functions, including culture, strategy execution, and talent development across AE and its affiliates. She will serve as a unifying force within the organization, aligning teams and initiatives to promote clarity, focus, and collaboration. Her leadership will strengthen connectivity and alignment between AE and its affiliates, enhance organizational capabilities, and reinforce the cultural foundation as the company continues to expand its legacy-minded investing approach.“I am deeply honored to step into this role and rejoin the AE team,” Waldron said. “Having spent the last several years working within one of our growth platforms, I have seen firsthand the impact of AE’s values and vision. Its mission to invest in people and organizations for financial, cultural, and eternal returns continues to resonate with me. I look forward to supporting our teams and leaders who are committed to building high-trust, high-care, and high-performance cultures that help businesses, people, and communities thrive.”About Ambassador EnterprisesAmbassador Enterprises, a Christ-centered enterprise investing for the glory of God and for three returns—financial, cultural, and eternal—engages with leaders committed to creating lasting, positive impact on people, organizations, and communities. Ambassador Enterprises and its platform companies account for over $2.2 billion in annualized revenue and 5,000 employees committed to cultivating a legacy rooted in people, partners, and performance.Visit Ambassador-Enterprises.com to learn more.###

