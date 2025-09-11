SOLV Holdings Appoints Jeremy Bowersock as President of Wagner-Meinert Engineering, LLC

jeremy bowersock smiling on light background

Jeremy Bowersock, former VP of Corporate Development, was promoted to lead the company’s next phase of growth.

I am committed to leading through servant leadership—supporting and empowering our team to deliver the highest level of excellence to our clients and partners.”
— Jeremy Bowersock
FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOLV Holdings’ CEO, Mike Butchko, today announced the appointment of Jeremy Bowersock as President of Wagner-Meinert Engineering, LLC.

Bowersock has been a key part of WME for the past five years. Most recently, he served as Wagner’s Vice President of Corporate Development, providing strategic vision and operational excellence. His experience, including leadership roles in organizational development, strategic planning, and business optimization, gives Bowersock unique insights into Wagner’s operations, culture, and strategic direction.

“I am honored to assume the role of President of Wagner-Meinert Engineering, LLC, and grateful for the confidence placed in me. I am committed to leading through servant leadership—supporting and empowering our team to deliver the highest level of excellence to our clients and partners. Together, we will build upon Wagner-Meinert’s strong foundation and continue positioning the company for long-term growth and success. I want to thank Mike Butchko, CEO of SOLV Holdings, for his trust and support throughout this process. His leadership and vision have been invaluable, and I look forward to continuing our work together to advance Wagner-Meinert’s future,” says Bowersock.

“Jeremy’s leadership emphasizes collaboration, innovation, and values-based decisions, aligning with SOLV’s mission to support innovative companies,” says Butchko. “Thoughtful succession planning is core to our strategy, and by identifying and developing internal talent, we’ve created a leadership pipeline that ensures continuity while introducing fresh perspectives. Jeremy’s appointment demonstrates the effectiveness of this approach in maintaining operational excellence during key transitions.”

The appointment is part of a planned leadership transition at Wagner-Meinert.

About SOLV Holdings
SOLV Holdings, LLC, a privately held investment management company, focuses on growing business owners’ legacies through trusted partnerships and shared vision. With four divisions—Metals, Products, Contracting, and Africa. SOLV collaborates with companies in metal fabrication, B2B products, design-build, and automotive stamping. Since 2019, SOLV has tripled its portfolio and employee base, prioritizing financial, cultural, and eternal returns. www.solvholdings.com

About Wagner-Meinert
Wagner-Meinert Engineering, LLC, headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, provides design-build solutions with an expertise in industrial refrigeration systems. Serving a multitude of industries such as food processing, cold storage, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing across the Midwest and Southern states, WME is recognized for integrity, performance, and leadership. www.wmillc.com.

Janie Waldron
SOLV Holdings
+1 260-438-3362
email us here

Contact
Janie Waldron
SOLV Holdings
+1 260-438-3362
Company/Organization
Ambassador Enterprises
11020 Diebold Road
Fort Wayne, Indiana, 46845
United States
+1 260-487-4000
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Ambassador Enterprises, a legacy-minded enterprise investing for three returns—financial, cultural, and eternal—engages with leaders committed to creating lasting, positive impact on people, organizations, and communities. Ambassador Enterprises and its affiliates account for more than $2.2 billion in annualized revenue and 5,000 employees committed to cultivating a legacy rooted in people, partners, and performance. Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Ambassador Enterprises was founded in 2006 by Daryle Doden.

Ambassador Enterprises

