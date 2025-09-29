Submit Release
News Search

There were 958 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,194 in the last 365 days.

SCJD Judge Spahr investiture set for October 10, 2025

The investiture of South Central Judicial District Judge Marina Spahr will be held October 10, 2025 at the Burleigh County Courthouse in Bismarck. The event begins at 3:00 PM CST in Courtroom 100. A reception will follow.

Download the investiture invitation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SCJD Judge Spahr investiture set for October 10, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more