SCJD Judge Spahr investiture set for October 10, 2025

The investiture of South Central Judicial District Judge Marina Spahr will be held October 10, 2025 at the Burleigh County Courthouse in Bismarck. The event begins at 3:00 PM CST in Courtroom 100. A reception will follow.
