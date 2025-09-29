SCJD Judge Spahr investiture set for October 10, 2025

The investiture of South Central Judicial District Judge Marina Spahr will be held October 10, 2025 at the Burleigh County Courthouse in Bismarck. The event begins at 3:00 PM CST in Courtroom 100. A reception will follow. Download the investiture invitation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.