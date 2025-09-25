Photos from the Retirement Celebration for Judge Donovan Foughty

A retirement celebration for Northeast Judicial District Judge Donovan Foughty was held on September 23, 2025 in the Memorial Building gymnasium in Devils Lake, North Dakota.

More than 100 people filled the gymnasium to celebrate him, his achievements, and his 30 years of dedication as a District Court Judge. The main theme expressed by the multiple speakers at this event was Judge Foughty’s ability to follow the law in cases while ensuring the parties involved in each case still felt respected and valued as individuals. Supreme Court Justice Lisa Fair McEvers facilitated the event, introducing numerous speakers who wished to share their appreciation for Judge Foughty, many of whom also presented him with special gifts. Also in attendance were Chief Justice Jon Jensen, Justice Daniel Crothers, Justice Jerod Tufte, and Justice Douglas Bahr, as well as State Court Administrator Sally Holewa and Assistant State Court Administrator Scott Johnson.

Judge Foughty was deeply honored to be awarded two Native American star quilts—gifts that serve as a profound public display of respect and gratitude. These quilts, symbols of honor and recognition, encapsulate his unwavering dedication to serving and building trust with the tribal nations of North Dakota, and they stand as a lasting testament to the relationships he nurtured and the respect he earned.

Judge Foughty's last day on the bench will be Tuesday, September 30th, 2025.

Above, Judge Foughty, center, recieves a standing ovation from attendees.

Above, Judge Foughty addresses attendees.

Spirit Lake Nation Tribal Chariwoman Lonna Street presented a star quilt to Judge Foughty and a blanket to his wife, Marka Foughty.

Deacon Tony McDonald, speaking, also presented a star quilt to Judge Foughty.