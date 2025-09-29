Formula Fixed Wraps Up Western Qualifiers, Sets Pro Series Field

Devin Armstrong put on a masterclass in the Formula Fixed Men’s Expansive Short Track, reminding fans why his name has become synonymous with power and precision.

Taylor, Nelson, Wolfe, and Armstrong shine under the Bay Area lights, clinch spots in Formula Fixed’s 2026 Pro Series

What we saw exceeded every expectation — fiercely contested races, packed houses, and an energy that proves Formula Fixed is more than just a competition. ” — James Grady

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The brakeless, creator-fueled world of Formula Fixed ( www.formulafixed.com ) roared back to its roots this past weekend, electrifying the Bay Area with three days of high-octane racing, overflowing crowds, and viral finishes that had fans buzzing both in person and online.The league’s first-ever Western Qualifier not only delivered action worthy of its underground heritage, but also cemented the first names in the field for the upcoming 2026 Pro Series, set to launch in Q1 of next year.At K1 Speed in South San Francisco, Devin Armstrong put on a masterclass in the Men’s Expansive Short Track, reminding fans why his name has become synonymous with power and precision. On Monday evening, Chelsea Wolfe edged out rival Li King in a nail-biter that had an overflow crowd angling for a peek in through the windows outside the venue, embodying the intensity that defines Formula Fixed.Meanwhile, Sunday’s Crit Races at the Oakland Grand Prix in Livermore crowned Aiyana Taylor and Josef Nelson as champions, their victories punctuated by shoulder-to-shoulder racing and finishes built for the highlight reels.“Formula Fixed was born from the Bay Area’s passion for cycling and culture, so returning here to stage our first Western Qualifier was personal,” said Formula Fixed co-founder James Grady. “What we saw exceeded every expectation — fiercely contested races, packed houses, and an energy that proves Formula Fixed is more than just a competition. It’s a community, a movement, and a sport built for this generation.”Western Qualifier ChampionsDefined (Women+) Crit Race: Aiyana TaylorExpansive (Men+) Crit Race: Josef NelsonDefined (Women+) Short Track: Chelsea WolfeExpansive (Men+) Short Track: Devin ArmstrongDefined (Women+) Omnium: Joy BloserExpansive (Men+) Ominium: Quin KennedyTop 8 QualifiersExpansive (Men+)Quin Kennedy, Josef Nelson, Wei Yan, Fiorin Ballerini, Evan Blais, David Frias, Devin Armstrong, Ian MartinDefined (Women+)Joy Bloser, Nathalie Thakar, Katherine Sullivan, Penelope Smith, Rosalind Patterson, Chelsea Wolfe, Aiyana Taylor, Jordan EllisonWith its qualifiers now complete, Formula Fixed turns its attention to 2026, where the first-ever Pro Series will launch, bringing this brakeless spectacle to new cities and new audiences. Venues, dates, and broadcast details will be announced in the weeks ahead, but one thing is certain: the future of cycling is faster, louder, and built for the digital age.What’s Next: Building the Pro SeriesThe 2026 Formula Fixed Pro Series is shaping up to be unlike anything cycling has ever seen. Talks are underway with potential host cities across the U.S., from sports meccas like Los Angeles and Miami to college-town hubs that live and breathe culture. Formula Fixed is also exploring collaborations with major media outlets, NFL athletes, and music/creator talent to turn each stop into a cultural event as much as a race. Expect packed venues, premium ticketing opportunities, and storylines designed to spill from the streets to the streams — Formula Fixed isn’t just building a league, it’s building a movement.About Formula FixedFormula Fixed ( www.formulafixed.com ) is the first cycling league engineered for the digital age, blending elite fixed-gear racing with immersive fan experiences across streets, screens, and stadiums. With creator-led storytelling, high-energy events, and a modern aesthetic built for streaming and short-form content, Formula Fixed is bringing brakeless racing out of the underground and into the global spotlight.NO BRAKES. NO MASTERS.

