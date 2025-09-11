Formula Fixed Appoints Famed Sports Agent Michael Spencer as Head of Commercial

Michael Spencer, veteran sports marketer and Olympic & Action Sports trailblazer, joins Formula Fixed as Head of Commercial.

Cycling’s most disruptive new series taps action sports dealmaker to lead partnerships, culture, and commercial growth ahead of its 2026 Pro Series

Formula Fixed isn’t just launching a new race format, it’s building a global movement that merges sport, culture, and entertainment.” — Michael Spencer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Formula Fixed ( www.formulafixed.com ), the brakeless, culture-fueled race series redefining the future of cycling, today announced the appointment of Michael Spencer as its new Head of Commercial.Spencer, one of the most respected figures in sports marketing and athlete representation, brings more than two decades of experience driving over $30 million in partnerships, media activations, and cultural positioning for world-class athletes and brands.A trailblazer in Olympic and Action Sports, Spencer has represented some of the most iconic names in skiing and snowboarding — including Shaun White, Gus Kenworthy, Simon Dumont, and Torin Yater-Wallace — while also advising brands and producing events and documentaries that elevated action sports into mainstream cultural relevance.“Formula Fixed isn’t just launching a new race format, it’s building a global movement that merges sport, culture, and entertainment,” said Spencer. “That’s the kind of vision I’ve dedicated my career to. I’m thrilled to help scale this platform commercially, and to deliver value for partners, athletes, and fans who are craving something new.”Before launching his own firm, The Deviate Group, in 2018, Spencer served as Vice President of Olympic & Action Sports at Wasserman Media Group, where he helped guide the careers of Olympic medalists, world champions, and cultural icons. He began his career founding EGO Sports, later acquired by Wasserman, after working with the Salt Lake Organizing Committee for the 2002 Olympic Games. A graduate of Pepperdine Law, Spencer has built a reputation for forging authentic connections between athletes, fans, and brands.“Michael is a powerhouse in sports marketing and understands the vision and potential of Formula Fixed,” said James Grady, Co-Founder of Formula Fixed. “His ability to generate revenue through partnerships while keeping culture at the core is exactly what Formula Fixed needs as we enter our first Pro Series. Having someone who’s stood at the center of Olympic and action sports join our team validates the scale of what we’re building.”Formula Fixed will continue its 2025-26 Pro Series with Western Qualifiers this weekend (September 14-15) in the Bay Area followed by a full championship season in 2026. Designed to combine the intensity of street racing with the spectacle of stadium sports, Formula Fixed has already generated millions of impressions from showcase events and is positioning itself as cycling’s most disruptive new property.Formula Fixed Western Qualifier Schedule:Saturday, September 13 – Kick-Off PartyBender’s Bar & Grill, 806 S van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 941107:00 PM PTSunday, September 14 - Crit Series QualifierAs part of the Oakland Grand Prix (Shea Center Drive, Livermore, CA 94551)1:00-3:00 PM PTMonday, September 15 - Short Track TournamentK1 Speed - South San Francisco (160 Beacon Street)7:00 - 9:00 PM PTAbout Formula FixedFormula Fixed ( www.formulafixed.com ) is a brakeless, elite race series at the intersection of sports, gaming, and entertainment. Born from fixed-gear street culture and designed for digital-native audiences, Formula Fixed delivers high-speed, tight-cornered racing in stadium-style venues that maximize live, broadcast, and viral impact.

Formula Fixed Sizzle Reel

