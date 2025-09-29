Submit Release
Training on Open-Source Intelligence Equips Police in BiH to Tackle Security Threats

The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina organized a specialized training on collecting intelligence data from open-sources (OSINT), which concluded today in Sarajevo. Consistent application of intelligence-led policing (ILP) is key to ensuring that Bosnia and Herzegovina is well-prepared to effectively combat serious crime. The event brought together representatives from nine cantonal police administrations, as well as the Federation Police Administration.

“Open-source intelligence is a crucial tool in modern policing,” said Đorđe Đogović, Project Manager at the OSCE Mission to BiH. “It enables authorities to collect, verify, and analyze publicly available information in order to anticipate threats, track criminal activities, and support investigations. Its effective use strengthens decision-making, enhances situational awareness, and helps law enforcement act proactively while remaining in compliance with the law and safeguarding rights and legal standards.”

The workshop was held within the framework of the OSCE Mission to BiH project Enhancing Intelligence-led Policing to Combat Serious Security Threats and Crimes (ILP Project), generously supported by Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, and Türkiye.

