OSCE promotes economic empowerment of women returnees in Uzbekistan

A training seminar for women who returned from labour migration, aimed at expanding their economic opportunities, was held in the Tashkent region.

The OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan supported the event, which was organized by the Committee of Family and Women, the Committee on Tourism under the Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change, and the Tashkent Regional Administration.

The seminar gathered around 100 participants, including women returnees, government representatives, experts, and media. The participants received both theoretical and practical knowledge, exchanged experiences in tourism and hospitality, and learned about opportunities to start and develop their own businesses.

“Women returning from labour migration bring with them not only valuable skills and experience but also the determination to contribute to the development of their communities. Unlocking this potential is key to inclusive economic growth,” said Ambassador Antti Karttunen, OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan.

The seminar was held within the framework of an OSCE extrabudgetary project Promoting Effective Female Labour Migration Governance and Economic Empowerment of Women Returnees . The project is implemented with the support of Germany, Norway, Türkiye, and the Republic of Korea.