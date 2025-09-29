ACTUM Giving and Lasting Change: Transforming Everyday Giving into Global Impact

Building hope together: ACTUM Giving & Lasting Change partner to help fund a new family home in Tijuana, Mexico.

ACTUM Giving & Lasting Change make global impact simple, turning everyday purchases into donations that secure children’s basic rights.

With Lasting Change, people don’t have to wait for a campaign or event to make an impact. Every coffee, every grocery run, every swipe becomes a way to fund children’s human rights around the world.” — Velina Velikova, Founder of ACTUM Giving.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACTUM Giving, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to securing basic human rights for children, has partnered with Lasting Change, an effortless giving app, to demonstrate how modern giving can be transparent, accessible, and powered by community, turning everyday support into lasting impact for children around the world.How ACTUM Giving WorksACTUM Giving operates with a 100% donation model: every individual contribution (minus standard credit card fees) goes directly to initiatives on the ground. All projects are developed in collaboration with local communities, ensuring solutions are sustainable and address their most urgent needs.Support is raised through social media and community events. Every share, view, and social interaction builds awareness, turning engagement into advocacy, and advocacy into donations that fund real projects.ACTUM is also on track to monetize it's social media content, meaning that every like, share, and view will not only spread awareness, but also generate real financial support for clean water, housing, and healthcare projects worldwide.How Lasting Change WorksLasting Change mirrors that same philosophy of making every dollar count, but through everyday purchases.By securely connecting one or more credit cards, the app automatically rounds up daily transactions, directing the spare change to nonprofits like ACTUM Giving. Supporters can also set caps on their giving or make direct contributions within the app, all while knowing the process is safe, secure, and tax-deductible.Why It MattersTogether, ACTUM Giving and Lasting Change are working toward a more transparent, modern future of giving, one where donations are effortless, communities drive change, and every cent is accounted for."With Lasting Change, people don’t have to wait for a campaign or event to make an impact.” said Velina Velikova, Founder of ACTUM Giving. “Every coffee, every grocery run, every swipe becomes a way to fund children’s human rights around the world."This collaboration has already shown how small, consistent contributions add up to meaningful impact. In just the last few months, funds raised through Lasting Change have supported ACTUM Giving’s international projects, from building water reservoirs in East Bali to helping build homes in Tijuana, Mexico, and providing free healthcare screenings for children in Texas, ensuring donations reach the children and communities who need them most.ACTUM Giving and Lasting Change share a vision: to make giving part of everyday life and to show that philanthropy in the modern world is collective, accessible, and impactful. For more information about their collaboration and to start giving through Lasting Change, visit www.actumgiving.org or www.makelastingchange.com About ACTUM GivingACTUM Giving is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that funds global humanitarian projects for children, ensuring access to clean water, food, healthcare, education, and housing. 100% of individual donations (excluding credit card fees) directly support projects. Learn more at www.actumgiving.org About Lasting ChangeLasting Change is a charitable giving app that turns spare change into real impact. With a simple account connection, users can round up everyday purchases and automatically donate to vetted nonprofit partners. Lasting Change makes giving effortless, consistent, and rewarding. Learn more at www.makelastingchange.com

