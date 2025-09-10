ACTUM Giving Turns Social Media Into a Global Force for Children’s Rights

ACTUM Giving partners with communities worldwide to ensure children have access to clean water, food, education, housing, and healthcare. This photo reflects the joy and hope created by the nonprofit’s projects, made possible through social media advocacy

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACTUM Giving, a U.S.-based nonprofit, is rewriting what philanthropy looks like in the digital age. By using social media as its primary tool for advocacy and fundraising, ACTUM Giving is proving that everyday people, no matter their budget, can create life-changing impact for children worldwide.The organization focuses on ensuring children have access to the most basic human rights (clean water, food, healthcare, housing, and education) that millions are denied every single day.These efforts are directed toward children growing up in resource-poor communities, where the lack of essential infrastructure and support systems puts their futures most at risk.While many nonprofits allocate up to 30% of donations to overhead, ACTUM Giving directs 100% of individual donations (apart from the credit card processing fee) to children's human rights projects. Overhead is funded separately through partnerships, fundraising events, and collaborations, ensuring that donors know exactly where their support is making an impact.But ACTUM Giving demonstrates that impact isn’t only about money. Even a share, a comment, or a conversation online can change a child’s future. When ACTUM’s first video went viral and reached millions of viewers, it sparked a wave of donations and collaborations across the United States, all ignited by digital engagement.Looking ahead, ACTUM Giving is building toward a bold goal: monetizing its content so that every view, like, and share directly funds projects for children. In this model, attention itself becomes a powerful currency for human rights.“We can reimagine how nonprofits operate. Every dollar, every share, every post has a life-changing impact on children who need it most.” — Velina Velikova, Founder of ACTUM Giving.Transformative Projects Across the GlobeACTUM Giving works intentionally with grassroots organizations, ensuring that every project reflects not only what a community needs, but also what is sustainable long-term. By partnering directly with local leaders, ACTUM supports solutions that are culturally grounded, practical, and built to last.The organization focuses on the most basic and essential human rights for children and families. From clean water and food accessibility in East Bali, to maternal and newborn healthcare in Tanzania, to home building in Tijuana, and youth-focused initiatives in the United States. As ACTUM Giving’s movement grows, so does its ability to expand these projects to children in communities around the world.Building a Global MovementACTUM Giving believes philanthropy should be accessible to everyone. Its unique model, grounded in transparency and community, shows that collective action fuels lasting change.To join the movement, visit www.actumgiving.org or follow ACTUM Giving on social media.About ACTUM GivingACTUM Giving is a Nevada-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that partners with communities worldwide to advance human rights for children. Through social media advocacy, crowdfunding, and creative partnerships, the organization funds projects that address critical needs such as clean water, food, housing, hygiene, and education.For more information or to get involved, visit www.actumgiving.org

