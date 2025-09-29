Oceanic Counseling Group Recognizes Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: “Do You Have 8 Minutes?”

Carrie Towle, LISW-CPS Samantha Waters, LPCS

Suicide Prevention Month: You are not alone. Support is available. Call 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Oceanic Counseling Group is highlighting the importance of awareness, early intervention, and connection in saving lives. Suicide remains a growing concern in our communities, and open conversations are one of the most powerful tools we have to reduce stigma and support those who are struggling.The Power of Connection: “Do You Have 8 Minutes?”Sometimes, what a person in crisis needs most is a few minutes of undivided attention and genuine connection. The phrase “Do you have 8 minutes?” carries a deeper meaning—“I need you.”“When someone is suicidal or in a place they really need help, this is what they can say and the true meaning is understood,” explains Carrie Towle, LISW-CPS . “For example some people have a group chat set up, with supports that all understand the context/meaning—so if a message comes through ‘do you have 8 minutes’ any one can reply.” Samantha Waters, LPCS , of Oceanic Counseling Group LLC also answers key questions that family and friends often ask:Q: What are the key warning signs someone might be struggling with suicidal thoughts?A: “Warning signs could include withdrawal from others, increasingly depressive or sad feelings, noticeable changes in typical patterns (ex: sleep, appetite, weight, personal hygiene). Many individuals struggling with suicidal thoughts may express directly thoughts of harming themselves, killing themselves, ending their life or desiring not to be present any further.”Q: How can family members, friends, or coworkers best support someone they suspect may be struggling?A: “If someone is expressing suicidal thoughts, take them seriously. Be present and available, provide a listening ear and support. Family members can actively safety plan and ensure a safe environment for their loved one. Connect them to resources (988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline).”Resources:If you or someone you know is struggling, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for immediate support. For more information on counseling services, visit www.oceaniccounseling.com or call (843) 894-0000.About Oceanic Counseling GroupOceanic Counseling Group is a leading mental health practice serving communities across South Carolina, with clinical offices in Greenville , Columbia, Irmo, North Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, Murrells Inlet, and an upcoming Surfside Beach location. Our licensed professionals provide compassionate, evidence-based care for individuals, couples, and families, offering services for anxiety, depression, trauma, grief, marriage counseling, and more.

