Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Video Surveillance Camera Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region

The Business Research Company's Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Video Surveillance Camera Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Video Surveillance Camera Market?

The market size of video surveillance cameras in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region has undergone significant expansion lately. It's projected to increase from $1.75 billion in 2024 to a substantial $2.00 billion in 2025, equating to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The impressive growth during history can be linked to factors such as the upsurge in urbanisation, heightened public safety concerns, augmented infrastructure development, escalating crime levels, and the rise in governmental surveillance schemes.

In the coming years, there is an anticipation of swift expansion in the video surveillance camera market size of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). By 2029, the forecast suggests an impressive increase to $3.35 billion, alongside a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. Several reasons contribute to this prospective growth in the coming years. These include the surging adoption of AI-empowered cameras, an increased demand for smart city initiatives, a growing requirement for real-time monitoring, enhanced integration with IoT gadgets, and substantial investments in essential infrastructure. The forecast period is also expected to witness numerous trends, such as advancements in facial recognition technology, a technological transition from analog to IP cameras, the progression of cloud-based video storage, innovations in wireless surveillance solutions, and advancements in edge-based video processing.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Video Surveillance Camera Global Market Growth?

The escalating cybercrime incidents are predicted to stimulate the growth of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) video surveillance camera market in the future. Cybercrimes, which refer to the illegal use of computers or the internet for data theft or system disruption, are on the rise due to increased digitalization. This, in turn, exposes more potential gaps for attackers. GCC video surveillance cameras contribute to the fight against these crimes by improving physical security in crucial infrastructures, data centers, and offices, preventing unauthorized access that might cause digital security breaches, and offering recorded evidence for investigating cyber-related events. For example, the Department of Defence Australia reported in November 2023 that the Australian Cyber Security Centre received more than 94,000 cybercrime reports during the fiscal year 2022-2023, boasting a 23% growth from the preceding year, 2021-22. Therefore, the rising frequency of cybercrimes is fuelling the growth of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) video surveillance camera market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Video Surveillance Camera Market?

Major players in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Video Surveillance Camera Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Panasonic Holdings Corporation

• Schneider Electric SE

• Honeywell International Inc

• Hikvision FZE

• Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co Ltd

• Hanwha Techwin Middle East FZE

• ZKTeco Co Ltd.

• IDIS Holdings Co Ltd

• Verkada Inc

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Video Surveillance Camera Sector?

Leading businesses in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) video surveillance camera industry are concentrating on creating innovative solutions, such as AI-based radiometric thermal cameras, to strengthen security observation, better threat identification, and provide on-the-spot analytics for crucial infrastructure and public safety. An AI-based radiometric thermal camera combines the detection of infrared radiation with AI algorithms to gauge accurate temperature differences, identify objects or persons, and deliver immediate analytics for security, safety, or industrial supervision. For example, in January 2024, Hanwha Vision Co. Ltd., a video surveillance firm from South Korea, introduced a vast series of AI-powered security solutions intended to boost real-time threat detection, analytics, and automatic supervision in commercial and industrial settings. Through advanced, immediate detection and analysis, these solutions enhance safety by minimizing false alerts and permitting speedy, precise responses to episodes. They enhance operational effectiveness by perfecting resource distribution and simplifying research with accurate data analysis. The goal is to shift surveillance from inactive observation to active security and business intelligence, aiding corporations in safeguarding resources, ensuring safety, and steering smarter decision-making.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Video Surveillance Camera Market Report?

The gulf cooperation council (GCC) video surveillance camera market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Analog Cameras, Internet Protocol (IP) Cameras

2) By Force Capacity: Up To 250 Pounds, 250 Pounds To 1,000 Pounds, Above 1,000 Pounds

3) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Government And Defense, Commercial, Manufacturing And Construction, Healthcare, Logistics And Transportation, Residential, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Analog Cameras: Wired Analog Cameras, Wireless Analog Cameras

2) By Internet Protocol Cameras: Wired Internet Protocol Cameras, Wireless Internet Protocol Cameras, High Definition Internet Protocol Cameras, Ultra High Definition Internet Protocol Cameras

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Video Surveillance Camera Industry?

In the 2025 GCC Video Surveillance Camera Global Market Report, North America was identified as the leading region for 2024. For the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to demonstrate the most rapid growth. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

