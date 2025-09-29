Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa send condolences following major crash in Limpopo Province

The Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy and Transport Deputy Minister, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa have expressed their messages of heartfelt condolences and support to the bereaved families following a major crash that resulted in the loss of twelve (12) lives in the Limpopo Province.

This multiple vehicle crash occurred on Sunday, 28 September 2025 on the R81 at Ga-Sekgopo in the Capricorn District, involving 2 Articulated Trucks and a Toyota Quantum Minibus.

SAPS has confirmed that 1 male driver, 10 female passengers and 1 child between the ages of 7 and 10 years perished in this crash.

Minister Creecy and Deputy Minister Hlengwa have reitarated their call to motorists for heightened vigilance on the roads and to be responsible for their own safety and the safety of other road users.

The cause of the crash is not known at this stage and will be the subject of an investigation.

Deputy Minister Hlengwa has directed the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) to dispatch a team of crash reconstruction and investigations to determine the cause of the crash and provide a report in this regard.

