Which NFL Stadium Has the Cleanest Bathrooms? New Study Reveals Winners and Losers

A new analysis of 200,000 fan reviews has flushed out the best and worst bathrooms in the NFL.

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Touchdowns and tailgates may define game day, but for many NFL fans, the most critical play happens during a bathroom break. A new nationwide study by Nationwide Waste Service analyzed more than 200,000 fan reviews to rank all 30 NFL stadiums on bathroom quality — from cleanliness to wait times.With the NFL season underway, this report draws attention to a game-day essential that’s often overlooked: restrooms. While touchdowns, tailgates, and halftime shows define the NFL game-day experience, fans agree that bathroom breaks can make or break their visit.Top Stadium: Cleveland’s Huntington Bank Field (#1 in overall restroom quality)Cleveland’s Huntington Bank Field ranks first in the NFL for overall restroom quality, setting a high standard for fan comfort. Fans consistently praise its 113 restrooms for being spotless, conveniently located, and fully stocked. The Brown stadium of the holds the highest scores for cleanliness, availability, and wait times. Strong accessibility ratings ensure that visitors, including those with disabilities, can navigate efficiently even during peak halftime traffic, allowing fans to return to their seats quickly and enjoy every play. Huntington Bank Field’s commitment to thoughtful restroom design demonstrates how investing in even the smallest aspects of fan experience can significantly enhance overall satisfaction. The full ranking can be found here Worst Stadium: Washington’s Commanders (last in every category)Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, home of the Washington Commanders, ranks at the bottom of the NFL for restroom quality. The venue received the league’s lowest scores for cleanliness, availability, wait times, and accessibility, making bathroom breaks a potential source of stress for fans. While a few visitors reported clean facilities, many others noted dirty, poorly maintained restrooms that sometimes lacked basic supplies such as toilet paper. Long lines and inconsistent upkeep create bottlenecks that can cause fans to miss key plays, highlighting that not all stadiums provide the comfort and convenience fans expect on game day.While the overall list provides a broad comparison, several stadiums stand out in specific categories:Best in Accessibility: Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium leads the NFL with a score of 7.8/10, offering easier restroom access for fans, including those with disabilities.Longest Wait Times: Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium ranks lowest for restroom wait times, scoring just 3.1/10, with long lines often forcing fans to miss key game moments.Accessibility Challenges: Chicago’s Soldier Field received the lowest accessibility score at 4.7/10, where design limitations make restroom access especially difficult for fans seated in the upper levels.‘Disgusting, Smelly, and Too Few’: Fan Complaints Highlight Restroom WoesFan complaints bring the data to life. One Washington Commanders fan, reflecting on the league’s worst-ranked venue Northwest Stadium, wrote: “Bathroom before halftime had an overflowing toilet, no TP, and no paper towels, and many sinks out of order.” Another added: “The men's room was disgusting. Inside the stall I visited there was plenty of garbage and liquid all over the floor, and the toilet fixtures were covered with white, crusty buildup.” At Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium (No. 29), frustration was similar: “Lines were horrible, missed close to a whole quarter simply going for a pee and a beer,” while another fan noted that it might be better to skip drinking altogether to avoid going to the restrooms: “If the prices aren't enough to dissuade you from drinking beer in the stadium, then the bathroom experience definitely will be." These first-hand accounts highlight how quickly neglected facilities can overshadow even the most exciting game-day experience.East vs. West: A Stadium DivideThe analysis also highlights a strong geographic divide. Newer stadiums in the West and South consistently outperform older venues in the East and Midwest. Facilities like SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles (opened in 2020), Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (2017), and Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara (2014) feature modern layouts that help fans find restrooms quickly, even during the halftime rush. In contrast, several of the league’s oldest stadiums including Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium (1973), Chicago’s Soldier Field (1924), and Washington’s Northwest Stadium (1997) struggle with outdated designs and inconsistent upkeep, placing them among the lowest-ranked in the study.For more information about this study, including a detailed overview of the methodology and sources used, please refer to the link https://nationwidewasteservice.com/the-best-and-worst-nfl-bathrooms/ -End-About Nationwide Waste Service: Nationwide Waste Service is a leading provider of portable sanitation solutions in the United States, offering a comprehensive range of products, including porta-potties, luxury restroom trailers, dumpsters, and essential waste management equipment. With an extensive network that covers both rural areas and major metropolitan cities, we ensure timely, reliable delivery nationwide. Whether for construction sites, events, or emergency response scenarios, our dedication to quality, affordability, and exceptional customer service makes us the trusted partner for all portable sanitation needs. To learn more about our services, visit nationwidewasteservice.com.

