Dr. Rebecca Johnson Osei Once Again Takes Home the ThreeBestRated® Award for 2025
EINPresswire.com/ -- ThreeBestRated® is a dedicated multinational ranking platform that works with a prime goal of identifying the top three businesses in various categories and connecting them with their potential customers in their region. In 2025, the platform released the winners in the Psychologist category in Thousand Oaks. Dr. Rebecca Johnson Osei, PSY.D., ABPP has won the 2025 Award of Excellence as a top psychologist in Thousand Oaks.
For Dr. Rebecca, this is her third year holding this award for the Thousand Oaks region. Such consistency is not only a testament to her clinical expertise and professional excellence but also reflects the trust and appreciation she has earned from her patients and community. Her ability to combine compassionate care with evidence-based practices continues to set her apart in the field of psychology.
“It is my goal to help you become the best you that you can be,” said Dr. Rebecca Osei through her website. “While everyone’s individual therapy goals are different, the general goal of happiness and success is paramount in every session. I strive to provide every client with an extraordinary client experience and excellent customer service in a relaxing environment so that you can finally focus on what YOU need.”
Dr. Rebecca Johnson Osei, Psy.D., ABPP - Pioneer in Concierge Psychotherapy
Dr. Rebecca Johnson Osei, Psy.D., ABPP, is a Board-Certified Clinical Psychologist licensed in both Georgia and California. Graduating summa cum laude with a BS degree from the University of Massachusetts and M.A. and Psy.D in Clinical Psychology at the California School of Professional Psychology, she has a strong academic foundation, which she combines with her years of experience to shape her career in psychology.
Dr. Rebecca is Atlanta’s first concierge doctor of psychology, redefining the therapy experience by prioritizing privacy, accessibility, and comfort. As a trained expert in Recovery-Oriented Cognitive Therapy and has completed Certified Intensive Training in Motivational Interviewing, Dr. Rebecca Osei integrates these techniques into her practice to create personalized treatment plans that align with every client's needs and goals.
Throughout her career, Dr. Osei has worked in an array of treatment settings, from community mental health facilities and adolescent treatment centers to correctional institutions and crisis services. She has served individuals from all walks of life—homeless veterans, survivors of trauma, substance-abuse patients, newborns, soon-to-be-parents and high-profile public figures. This breadth of experience has given her a unique ability to understand and address complex emotional and psychological issues. She has become a reputed provider of concierge and VIP psychotherapy in Florida, Georgia, and California.
Beyond Clinical Work
Dr. Rebecca Osei is passionate about sharing her knowledge with her audience. Besides her clinical work, Dr. Osei has shared her expertise as a professor, speaker, and media contributor. She has been featured by outlets such as BBC, Fox News, Forensic Files, WSB-TV, Good Day Atlanta, Modern Luxury Medicine + Doctors, Voyage LA, Upscale Living Magazine, and many more. Through these platforms, she continues to advocate for accessible, stigma-free mental health support.
About Concierge Psychology
Founded by Dr. Rebecca Osei, Concierge Psychology has a team of extensively experienced psychologists who provide a comprehensive approach to therapy. Her boutique office is located in Buckhead, which is combined with a mobile, phone and other secured video options. Unlike the traditional practices with crowded waiting rooms and insurance paperworks, Dr. Rebecca Osei’s concierge model prioritizes complete discretion and ease. Clients enjoy the choice of visiting a private boutique office or receiving therapy in the comfort of their own homes through on-call, mobile, or secure virtual sessions—ensuring privacy while making mental health care more accessible and personalized. For more information, visit conciergepsychology.com.
