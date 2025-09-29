Governor Meyer, Senators Coons, Blunt Rochester and Rep. McBride Announce a $2 Million Workforce Data Grant

WILMINGTON, Del. — Today, Governor Matt Meyer, U.S Senators Chris Coons and Lisa Blunt Rochester, along with Congresswoman Sarah McBride (all D-Del.) announced a more than $2 million U.S. Department of Labor Workforce Data Quality Initiative (WDQI) grant to Delaware Department of Labor’s Workforce Development Board to modernize the state’s workforce and education data infrastructure.

WDQI is a competitive grant program that provides funding to states to build a longitudinal data system that links workforce and education program data. Over time, this system will enable workforce leaders to better understand what’s working, and what isn’t, in preparing individuals for successful careers. It will support tools to help students and workers identify programs that have long-term success rates and allow states to make data-driven decision around workforce investments.

This is the first time Delaware has received this award.

“Delaware’s future depends on how well we prepare our workforce today. With this federal grant, we’ll be able to build the data tools necessary to better connect education, training, and job opportunities, ensuring every Delawarean has a path to a well-paying career,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “I’m grateful to the Delaware Department of Labor and our federal partners for securing this funding, and proud that Delaware is leading the way in making workforce decisions smarter, faster, and fairer for all.”

“Across administrations, Delaware keeps winning federal investments because of its best asset: a workforce prepared for anything the future brings,” said Senator Coons. “Nothing makes me happier as an appropriator than being able to bring home funding that shores up opportunity for Delaware’s workers for today, tomorrow, and the rest of the 21st Century.”

“I am proud that Delaware has received this competitive grant from the U.S. Department of Labor,” said Senator Blunt Rochester, a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee. “As Delaware’s former Secretary of Labor, I have dedicated my career to preparing the First State for the future of work. This new data system will be critical as we tackle the challenges facing our workforce and equip Delawareans with the tools they need to succeed.”

“This investment is a big win for Delaware’s workforce and economy,” said Rep. McBride. “By modernizing our data infrastructure, we’re giving workers and students the tools they need to make informed choices and succeed in a fast-changing economy. It’s about making sure every Delawarean has a fair shot at opportunity — and that our policies are grounded in what works. I’m proud to work alongside Governor Meyer, Senators Coons, and Blunt Rochester to deliver these kinds of investments for our state.”

“Today’s announcement will allow us to strengthen Delaware’s world-class workforce to better serve the needs of employers today and tomorrow,” said Delaware Department of Labor Secretary LaKresha Moultrie. “This grant award will allow us to work with our agency, education, and community partners to use data to drive education and policy decisions and strengthening our economy.”

“This grant is a game-changer for Delaware’s students, their families, and our workforce,” said Secretary of Education Cindy Marten. “By building a modern, connected data system, we can finally show, with real numbers, what works to get students from the classrooms to meaningful careers. This is about more than technology; it is about giving each and every student the power to make informed choices, holding ourselves accountable for the results, and leading the nation in using data to drive opportunity. Together, we are making sure that education in Delaware delivers on a clear promise: a clear, measurable path to a bright future and rewarding career for every learner in the First State.”