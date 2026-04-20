The Delaware Department of Human Resources Hosts Its Second Statewide Career Fair of 2026 in Ongoing Hiring Initiative

Hiring event connecting youth and adult job seekers to careers in state government to take place at Delaware Technical Community College-Terry Campus in Dover

WILMINGTON, Del. – The Delaware Department of Human Resources (DHR), in partnership with the Department of Labor (DOL), will host a career fair on Friday, April 24, 2026, at Delaware Technical Community College, Terry Campus in Dover. The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and aims to connect students and job seekers with career opportunities in state government. Registration is now open at statejobs.delaware.gov.

The career fair also supports Governor Matt Meyer’s Executive Order #1, which promotes youth apprenticeships, internships, and earn-and-learn opportunities.

To accommodate both youth and adult participants, the event will feature morning and afternoon sessions. The morning session is closed to the public and is designed for invited students from high schools across the state to explore early career opportunities in state government. The afternoon session, which is the only session open to the general public, begins at 1:00 pm and is tailored for adults seeking part-time, full-time, or casual seasonal positions.

The career fair also includes designated time (12pm -1pm) for program participants supported by DOL’s Division of Vocational Rehabilitation (DVR), providing dedicated access and support for individuals with disabilities.

“We attract top Delaware talent most effectively by creating unique opportunities for state agencies to meet directly with job seekers and students,” said DHR Secretary Yvonne Anders Gordon. “In partnership with our colleagues from DOL, these in-person events foster real connections, open pathways to public service careers, and expand access to internships and apprenticeships.”

“The connection is clear, this event directly advance’s the Governor’s top workforce priority of connecting students to apprenticeships and career pathways in Delaware. Aligning workforce with opportunities is vital for employment and industries to thrive,” added DOL Secretary LaKresha Moultrie.

In advance of each career fair, DHR’s Central Talent Acquisition (CTA) team collaborates with state agencies to identify apprenticeships, internships, job openings, and other opportunities suitable for youth and adults, including positions that allow for on-site direct hiring and immediate interviews. The CTA team also provides career advice and ongoing support to high school students to help with long-term career planning.

General Public Event Details

Date: Friday, April 24, 2026

Location: Delaware Technical Community College–Terry Campus, Del-One Conference Center, 100 Campus Drive, Dover, Delaware 19904

Public Hours: 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend during the designated public hours to learn more about career opportunities within Delaware State Government. Spanish and American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters will be available onsite to assist attendees.

To register, click here.

To learn more about jobs at the State of Delaware, click here.

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